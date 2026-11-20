A Bulgarian company has won back its chance to challenge the transfer of its US$1 million-plus Highlands property after the High Court found serious irregularities surrounding its alleged US$620,000 sale to a local company.

Justice Regis Dembure set aside a default judgment that had transferred ownership of the property at 8 Richmond Road, Highlands, to Beak Peck Enterprises (Private) Limited, ruling that the foreign company, Sec Technoexportstroy, had not been properly served with court papers before the judgment was granted.

The judge said the circumstances surrounding the transaction raised several red flags that warranted a full trial rather than allowing the company to lose its valuable asset through a procedural technicality.

"It would be a grave miscarriage of justice to deny the applicant its right to be heard on the merits given the questionable circumstances of the whole sale transaction," Justice Dembure ruled.

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The property, measuring 1.6638 hectares, was purchased by the Bulgarian company in 1980 and was its most important asset in Zimbabwe.

Beak Peck had sued the company in February 2026, seeking an order declaring a September 10, 2018 agreement of sale valid and binding, arguing that it had paid US$620,000 for the property.

After Sec Technoexportstroy failed to enter an appearance to defend, the court granted default judgment on April 1, 2026, paving the way for Beak Peck to register the property in its name.

However, Justice Dembure found that the summons had been improperly served on a security guard employed by Safeguard Security Services, which had been contracted to protect the property.

The Bulgarian company had closed its Zimbabwean office in 2016, leaving the main house vacant, while a former gardener occupied a cottage on the premises.

The judge said the law required court papers against a foreign company to be served at the address of its principal officer or, where that was not possible, at its established place of business in Zimbabwe.

"The purported service being in breach of the peremptory provisions of statute is a nullity. Nothing can stand on it," Justice Dembure said.

The judge added that the security guard was neither an employee nor an authorised representative of the Bulgarian company and could not validly accept service on its behalf.

"The security guard, an employee of the security company, cannot even qualify as a responsible employee of the applicant," the ruling said.

The court found that Beak Peck should have approached the court for permission to serve the foreign company at its head office in Bulgaria rather than proceeding with service at premises it knew had been abandoned as a business address.

Beyond the defective service, the judge raised questions about the authenticity of the documents used to justify the property transfer.

Sec Technoexportstroy denied ever agreeing to sell the property, saying its board of directors based in Bulgaria had never authorised the transaction.

Among the issues highlighted was the identity of Ludmil Leonidov Jordanov, who allegedly signed the 2018 agreement of sale on behalf of the Bulgarian company.

The company produced a document from Bulgaria's Prosecutor General indicating that a person bearing the names and personal identification details supplied in the agreement did not exist.

Justice Dembure said the document had been authenticated and was admissible before the court.

The court also questioned the authority of Christo Antonov Pomakov, who allegedly signed a resolution dated September 6, 2018, authorising the sale.

Records attached to the opposing papers showed that a person bearing a similar name had ceased to be the company's principal officer decades earlier.

The judge questioned how someone who had allegedly left the company could have authorised the disposal of its property in 2018.

The purported board resolution also indicated that a meeting had been held in Harare in September 2018, despite the company's Zimbabwean office having closed two years earlier.

"It is therefore a matter of settled law that a company can act lawfully only through its directors assembled as a board of directors," Justice Dembure said.

"No single director, not even the Managing Director, can purport to bind the company without the authority of the board of directors."

The judge further questioned the circumstances surrounding the registration of a local company bearing a name similar to that of the Bulgarian entity, with Beak Peck director Amos Chisvo also listed as a director of the similarly named company.

The court said these circumstances, together with disputed payment receipts and questions surrounding the purported agreement, required further examination at trial.

"The mimicking of the applicant company by the registration of a local company, SEC TECHNIEXPORTSTROY (PRIVATE) LIMITED, in which, interestingly, the deponent to the first respondent's opposing affidavit, Amos Chisvo, is also a director, raises serious questions about the first respondent's conduct," Justice Dembure said.

The judge stressed that the rescission did not determine whether fraud had actually occurred or whether Beak Peck had lawfully purchased the property, but said the Bulgarian company had raised a credible defence deserving a hearing.

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"There is no doubt that the applicant's defence on the merits has reasonable prospects of success in seeking to unravel everything," the judgment reads.

The court also found that Beak Peck had failed to prove its claim that the Bulgarian company became aware of the default judgment on April 13, 2026, as it alleged.

The company maintained that it only learnt of the judgment on June 19, 2026, when eviction proceedings brought against it came to its attention.

Justice Dembure said there was no evidence establishing that the court papers allegedly delivered to a security guard had reached the Bulgarian company.

The judge subsequently ruled that the rescission application, filed on July 14, 2026, was within the one month prescribed by the High Court Rules.

The court ordered the April 1 default judgment rescinded and directed Sec Technoexportstroy to enter an appearance to defend within five days, after which the dispute will proceed as a defended matter.

Each party was ordered to bear its own legal costs.