Access to specialised dermatological and aesthetic services in Kampala's central business district has received a boost following the opening of a new Unity Skin Clinic branch along Kampala Road.

Located at Plot 27, Amadinda House, next to Thobani Centre, the facility is the clinic's second location in Uganda, complementing its existing branch at Acacia Mall in Kamwokya.

The new branch will offer dermatological consultations and specialised skin treatments, including management of acne scars, hyperpigmentation and other skin conditions, as well as aesthetic procedures targeting ageing-related concerns.

The expansion brings specialised skin care services closer to professionals, residents and other people working within Kampala's city centre, who may otherwise have to travel to facilities outside the central business district to access such services.

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The Kampala Road facility will also house the main operations and retail outlet of Clabane, a sister brand associated with Unity Skin Clinic that focuses on skincare products for people with sensitive skin.

Customers will be able to access a range of skincare formulations, including sunscreens, exfoliating cleansing bars and creams designed to support the skin's protective barrier.

The clinic's services include medical-grade laser treatments, chemical peels and procedures targeting hyperpigmentation, alongside consultations to help clients identify appropriate treatment options for different skin concerns.

The relationship between Unity Skin Clinic and Clabane also brings clinical treatment and home-based skincare products under one roof, allowing clients to access professional consultations and skincare products at the same location.

Clabane's product range is positioned towards people with melanin-rich skin and skincare needs associated with East African climatic conditions.

The opening adds another specialised skincare facility to Kampala's growing private healthcare and beauty services sector, where demand for dermatological consultations, acne management, pigmentation treatment and aesthetic procedures continues to create opportunities for specialised providers.

With the new location, Unity Skin Clinic now operates from Acacia Mall in Kamwokya and Kampala Road in the city centre.