Uganda has launched a national digital register to track carbon projects and transactions, in a move aimed at strengthening government oversight and improving transparency in the country's growing carbon market.

The National Carbon Project Register was unveiled by the Ministry of Water and Environment on November 11, 2026, during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

The platform will provide a central record of carbon projects, government approvals and carbon credits, tracking them from project approval and credit issuance through transfer and eventual retirement.

Developed with East African Carbon Company (EACC) as a technical partner, the register is intended to operationalise Uganda's 2025 carbon market regulations by translating their requirements into processes for government agencies, project developers, buyers and other market participants.

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The system is expected to help prevent double counting of carbon credits, improve the traceability of transactions and give the Government a consolidated picture of activities in the market.

It will record information about individual projects, including their locations, approval status and progress, as well as the movement of credits between participants.

The Ministry also expects the platform to provide information that can support monitoring of community benefit-sharing arrangements. It will be hosted in Uganda, with the aim of keeping the country's climate data under national control.

Minister of State for Environment Beatrice Anywar said the register would help build confidence in Uganda's carbon market while protecting communities involved in climate projects.

"Uganda's carbon market must be trusted by buyers and fair to our communities. With one national ledger, every project is visible, every credit is accounted for and every transfer is recorded. That is how we protect Uganda's natural assets, honour our commitments under the Paris Agreement and ensure that the benefits reach the people who safeguard our forests and wetlands," Anywar said.

Bob Natifu, Commissioner of the Climate Change and Carbon Trade Department (CCCTD), said the platform would give the department an authoritative record of carbon project approvals, authorisations and transfers made in Uganda's name.

"As Uganda's Designated National Authority, the Department must be able to account for every authorisation and every transfer made in the country's name. The register gives us one authoritative record for that work. It will inform our accounting, make reporting under Article 6 accurate and verifiable, and give project developers a clear and predictable process from application to issuance," Natifu said.

Growing carbon market

The launch comes as Uganda receives increasing interest from carbon project developers.

As of September 2026, the Ministry had received 81 requests for letters of no objection and issued 71 per cent of them, indicating growing demand for government clearance to develop carbon projects.

The new register is expected to bring information on these projects into one digital system, making it easier for authorities to monitor approvals and subsequent carbon credit transactions.

For developers, the platform is expected to provide a clearer process for recording project activities and securing the necessary approvals. Buyers, meanwhile, should be able to access information that helps establish the traceability of credits.

The Ministry also intends to use the register as a foundation for developing a more comprehensive accounting and transaction system aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, including the ability to interact with international carbon market registries.

Article 6 provides for countries to cooperate in meeting their climate targets, including through the transfer of internationally recognised emissions reductions. Such transfers require robust accounting to prevent the same emissions reduction from being counted towards more than one country's climate target.

Naveed Tariq, Chief Executive Officer of East African Carbon Company, said reliable records were essential to building confidence in carbon markets and attracting investment.

"A carbon market is only as strong as its records. Uganda has chosen to own its climate infrastructure, host it at home and make it transparent. That is what serious buyers and investors look for. We are proud to support the Ministry in building a digital infrastructure that protects Uganda's sovereign natural assets and creates value for the country and its communities," Tariq said.

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EACC's role as technical partner includes supporting the development of the digital infrastructure used to record and manage carbon market activity.

What happens next

Following the launch, project developers with existing government approvals will be invited to register their projects on the platform.

The Ministry is expected to provide access to the register and guidance for participants through its website.

The effectiveness of the system will depend on the completeness and accuracy of information entered, consistent updating of project records and the Government's ability to enforce reporting requirements.

The register is therefore an important step towards strengthening oversight, but its ability to prevent double counting, improve accountability and ensure communities benefit from carbon projects will depend on how it is implemented and used.