Communities in West Nile and Karamoja are increasingly embracing environmental conservation, with residents exploring alternative livelihoods, planting trees and taking part in local efforts to protect forests, wetlands and other natural resources.

The shift is being supported by the Strengthening Environmental Accountability and Climate Action in West Nile and Karamoja (SEA-WNK) Project, a Shs10.7 billion initiative aimed at empowering communities to protect the environment while holding institutions accountable for environmental degradation.

The project operates in six districts: Zombo, Madi Okollo, Obongi and Adjumani in West Nile, and Amudat and Nakapiripirit in Karamoja. It seeks to strengthen community participation in environmental governance while improving the capacity of local governments to address environmental challenges.

Launched in August 2024 and extended to Karamoja in September 2025, the initiative is led by Rural Initiative for Community Empowerment West Nile (RICE West Nile), in partnership with Friends of Zoka, SPACE and the Africa Centre for Energy and Mineral Policy (ACEMP).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It is funded by Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden and Ireland under the PACER framework.

Through community mobilisation and environmental education, the project has reached 46,998 people with conservation messages. Women account for 54.9 per cent of those reached, men 43 per cent and persons with disabilities 3.6 per cent.

It has also trained 231 Climate Action Champions to mobilise residents, promote responsible natural resource management and educate communities about environmental laws and their role in protecting the environment.

The champions are further helping women, young people and persons with disabilities participate in environmental planning and decision-making.

Beyond awareness campaigns, the project is reporting changes in how communities use natural resources and pursue their livelihoods.

In Obongi and Zombo, joint monitoring exercises involving community leaders, local authorities and enforcement teams have strengthened efforts to address wetland encroachment and activities along river buffer zones.

Residents are also being encouraged to move away from illegal sand mining and adopt more sustainable agricultural practices, including tree planting, mulching, crop rotation and Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration.

In Obongi, youth groups comprising refugees and members of host communities, including the Ngoma group, are exploring income-generating alternatives to charcoal production. These include irrigated horticulture, maize growing and collective savings initiatives.

In Adjumani, households are adopting locally constructed Lorena energy-saving cookstoves, which reduce firewood consumption and indoor air pollution.

Similar interventions are taking root in Karamoja, where farmers in Nakapiripirit are diversifying agricultural production and joining community savings schemes as alternatives to charcoal burning and tree cutting.

Residents of Namalu Town have also introduced monthly community clean-up exercises and improved waste management practices in collaboration with local authorities.

In Amudat, the project is promoting inclusive conservation by involving farmers with disabilities in community-led environmental protection activities.

For stove builder Iya Samuel, energy-saving cooking technologies offer a practical way of reducing pressure on forests.

"Protecting the environment is everyone's responsibility. When you build one stove, you save many trees," Samuel said.

However, the gains face challenges that could undermine long-term conservation efforts.

Limited funding, understaffing and inadequate transport continue to constrain district environmental departments, affecting their ability to conduct inspections, monitor violations and enforce environmental regulations.

The project also acknowledges that communities cannot sustainably abandon environmentally destructive activities without viable economic alternatives.

In refugee-hosting areas, for example, some households remain dependent on charcoal production and wetland cultivation because of limited access to land, capital and alternative livelihood opportunities.

Farmer Sagal Samuel has called for increased financial support to help communities transition to sustainable economic activities.

"We urge ACEMP and other partners to provide more financial boost," Samuel said, citing the need for solar-powered irrigation, quality seedlings, regular agricultural training and beehives to support alternative livelihoods.

The pressure on natural resources remains significant. Global Forest Watch data indicates that Madi Okollo lost 20 hectares of tree cover between 2010 and 2023, while a 2026 assessment found that nearly one-third of the Lake Opeta wetland system had been degraded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Uganda Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Funding constraints in refugee responses have also compounded pressure on natural resources, with some refugee-hosting communities increasingly depending on surrounding forests and other resources for their livelihoods.

With the SEA-WNK Project expected to enter its final implementation phase in late 2027, attention is turning to how its achievements can be sustained beyond the project's lifespan.

Priorities include encouraging district governments to allocate more resources to environmental monitoring and enforcement, strengthening partnerships with private sector players and financial institutions, and expanding investment in sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The initiative has also faced operational setbacks, including Ebola-related precautions, election-season disruptions and difficult terrain in Karamoja, which have occasionally affected field activities.

The experience so far illustrates that conservation requires more than public awareness campaigns. Communities need practical and sustainable income alternatives, while local governments must have the personnel, funding and logistical capacity to enforce environmental laws.

Without those complementary interventions, households facing economic hardship may continue turning to forests, wetlands and other natural resources to meet their immediate needs, potentially reversing the gains made under the project.