Nile Special and the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) have renewed their partnership for the Nile Special National Open Pool Championship in a three-year agreement that will strengthen the competition, reward outstanding players and support Uganda's participation in international pool tournaments.

Through its flagship brand Nile Special, Nile Breweries Limited will provide an annual sponsorship package worth Shs523.95 million, with Nile Special continuing as the championship's official beer partner.

The agreement covers the 2026, 2027 and 2028 editions, running until December 31, 2028.

The package includes Shs152.1 million paid directly to PAU each year to support the association's operational expenses during the championship.

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The renewed partnership also preserves one of the National Open's most anticipated rewards: a car each for the men's and women's champions.

Car prizes have been a defining feature of the Nile Special National Open partnership since 2013, giving players an opportunity to turn success on the pool table into a life-changing achievement.

"Pool brings people together in bars and communities across Uganda, and the National Open gives that passion a national stage. We are proud to renew our partnership with PAU and give more players the chance to compete, earn recognition and win prizes that can make a real difference in their lives," said

.Beyond the annual championship package, the partnership provides an additional Shs50 million each year towards a fully funded international tournament trip for a PAU team or delegation.

PAU will propose the international tournament annually, creating opportunities for Ugandan players to test their abilities against competitors beyond the domestic circuit.

"Our commitment extends beyond the grand finale. By supporting international participation, we want to give Ugandan players opportunities to gain experience, build confidence and bring that knowledge back to the local game. This three-year agreement gives us a shared foundation to keep growing the sport alongside PAU," Malinga added.

"This agreement gives us the certainty to plan ahead, support our players and improve how we organise the championship. Nile Special has been part of the National Open's growth for many years, and we are pleased to continue that journey together. The additional support for international competition will also give our players valuable opportunities to test themselves beyond Uganda," said PAU Chairman Gideon Onyango.

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He added that the international tournament support would offer players valuable exposure and experience to strengthen their performances at home and abroad.

The 2026 Nile Special National Open will draw players from more than 300 venues across Uganda, progressing through 40 regional playoffs. A total of 128 men and 32 women will qualify for the grand finale at Lugogo in December.

Defending champions Caesar Chandiga and Rasheeda Mutesi will be the players to beat in the men's and women's competitions, respectively, as challengers pursue the national titles and coveted car prizes.