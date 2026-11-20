The Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, has urged Ugandans to sustain efforts to prevent HIV infections, warning that the availability of antiretroviral drugs should not create the impression that the disease is no longer a threat.

Babalanda said although treatment has enabled people living with HIV to live longer and more productive lives, antiretroviral drugs are not a cure. They require lifelong use and regular medical monitoring.

She made the remarks while delivering the closing address at the three-day National HIV and AIDS Symposium at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), where she called for renewed emphasis on prevention as Uganda pursues its target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

"Although treatment enables people living with HIV to live longer and productive lives, it is not a cure and requires lifelong medication and regular medical monitoring. Progress in treatment must therefore never weaken prevention efforts," Babalanda said.

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She cited Uganda's progress in reducing HIV prevalence from approximately 18 per cent in the 1980s to 5.9 per cent currently, but warned that the country continues to face a significant burden of new infections and AIDS-related deaths.

According to figures she presented, Uganda records approximately 34,000 new HIV infections and 19,000 AIDS-related deaths annually.

"Every new infection represents an individual, an affected family and a setback to national development," she said.

Babalanda called on young people to prioritise education, abstain from sex until they are mature and responsible, avoid alcohol and drug abuse, and make informed decisions to protect themselves against HIV infection.

She also expressed concern about new infections among adolescent girls and young women, saying prevention efforts must be accompanied by economic empowerment programmes to reduce their vulnerability.

The minister urged government to deliberately target vulnerable households, adolescent girls and young women through wealth-creation initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga and skills development programmes.

She argued that economic independence could equip young women with the skills and financial capacity to resist exploitation, make informed decisions and build healthier relationships.

Babalanda also called for stronger efforts to keep girls in school, describing education as an important safeguard against early marriages, teenage pregnancies and other vulnerabilities that increase their risk of HIV infection.

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She urged parents, teachers, religious leaders and community leaders to work together to prevent girls from dropping out of school unnecessarily.

On the prevention of mother-to-child transmission, Babalanda called for universal HIV testing among pregnant women and timely access to treatment for those who test positive.

She said HIV-positive mothers could give birth to HIV-negative children if they received appropriate treatment and followed medical guidance.

"Every pregnant woman should be tested, every HIV-positive mother should receive appropriate medication and every HIV-exposed child should receive proper follow-up care," she said.

The minister further urged Resident District Commissioners, Resident City Commissioners and other local leaders to work with development partners to strengthen community HIV awareness campaigns.

She called for government communication platforms to be used to disseminate accurate prevention messages and address misconceptions about the disease.

Babalanda credited President Yoweri Museveni's leadership for Uganda's progress in combating HIV/AIDS, recalling his public advocacy against the epidemic shortly after he assumed power in 1986.

She cited his promotion of the ABC prevention strategy -- Abstinence, Being faithful and Condom use -- and his decision to undergo an HIV test at Kiswa Health Centre in Kampala in 2013 as interventions that helped encourage public awareness and voluntary testing.