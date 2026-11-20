The Ministry of Health has directed the Uganda Police Force to stop concerts, festivals, political rallies and other mass gatherings in high-risk border districts as the threat of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) persists.

In a November 17 letter to Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba, the ministry's Director General of Health Services, Prof. Charles Olaro, said the National Task Force on Epidemic Preparedness and Response had resolved to maintain the suspension of such gatherings until further notice.

The decision was reached during a November 3 meeting of the task force, which reviewed the risk of Ebola importation from the neighbouring DRC.

Olaro asked the police chief to instruct all regional and district police commanders in the affected border districts not to authorise concerts, festivals, rallies or other mass gatherings without prior written clearance from his office.

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He also directed police to stop any such events organised without the required clearance.

"The National Task Force (NTF) on Epidemic Preparedness and Response reviewed this threat and resolved to maintain the suspension of concerts and all other mass gatherings in the high-risk border districts until further notice," Olaro wrote.

The ministry cited increased cross-border movements, concerts and other public gatherings as factors heightening the risk of Ebola transmission between the two countries.

It warned that mass gatherings could amplify transmission and expose communities to infection.

The directive places police commanders at the centre of enforcement, with the ministry asking them to ensure event organisers obtain written clearance before proceeding with public gatherings in the designated districts.

The ministry did not list the affected districts in the November 17 correspondence or indicate when the restrictions would be reviewed.

The latest directive comes as the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus continues to spread in the DRC, where community transmission remains ongoing.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the DRC had recorded 11,197 confirmed cases and 5,471 related deaths as of November 12, with eight provinces affected.

The affected provinces include Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Tshopo, Haut-Uélé, Bas-Uélé, South Ubangi and North Ubangi.

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The outbreak has also been reported in other countries, including Kenya and Nigeria, with cases linked to the regional spread of the disease.

Uganda had earlier reported 20 cases during its own outbreak between May and June 2026. The World Health Organisation declared the Ugandan outbreak over on August 25 after 42 days without a new confirmed case.

However, continued transmission in the DRC and movement across regional borders have kept the risk of imported infections a concern for health authorities.

The Bundibugyo virus is a species of Ebola for which there is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment, although candidate vaccines are undergoing research.

The Ministry of Health said it appreciated the police's continued enforcement of outbreak-control measures and promised to keep the force informed of developments and any review of the restrictions.