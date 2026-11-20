A total of 2,250 farmers in Kyotera District and neighbouring Misenyi District in Tanzania have received more than 250,000 coffee seedlings under a cross-border agricultural initiative aimed at improving rural livelihoods.

The distribution is being implemented by Caritas MADDO, the development arm of Masaka Catholic Diocese, under the Transboundary Cooperation for Climate Smart Agriculture (TRACCSA) Project, a two-year initiative funded by Euregio Tyrol-Trentino.

The project seeks to strengthen agricultural productivity, food security and household incomes by equipping rural communities with climate-smart farming practices and planting materials.

The beneficiaries, drawn from 90 farmer groups, underwent training in coffee growing and management before receiving the seedlings, with particular emphasis on empowering women to participate in commercial agriculture.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Each farmer received 100 coffee seedlings as an initial investment to establish coffee gardens and gradually improve household earnings.

In Kyotera, the seedlings were distributed across Kasasa, Kakuto and Kyeebe sub-counties, while beneficiaries in Tanzania were drawn from Nangoma.

Transporting the planting materials to some farmers in Nangoma presented logistical challenges, with the distribution team having to load the seedlings onto vehicles before using boats to ferry them across the lake. Other routes required travelling through Tanzania.

Beyond coffee growing, the project plans to distribute banana suckers and cassava planting materials to beneficiaries to strengthen household food security while providing additional sources of income.

Some of the farmers who received the seedlings welcomed the support, pledging to nurture and manage the plants to ensure they become productive and improve their livelihoods.

The TRACCSA Project Coordinator at Caritas MADDO, Joseph Stephen Mulindwa, said the initiative was designed to benefit communities on both sides of the Uganda-Tanzania border by promoting agricultural cooperation and strengthening farmers' resilience to climate change.

He said providing farmers with planting materials alongside agricultural knowledge would help increase production, improve household food security and create sustainable income sources.

Mulindwa described the seedling distribution as the beginning of a broader intervention, saying additional activities would be implemented as the project progresses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda External Relations Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He thanked the funders and other stakeholders for supporting efforts to improve the livelihoods of rural households.

Meanwhile, Mulindwa called on farmers and members of the public to attend an agricultural exhibition organised by Masaka Catholic Diocese, where participants will receive training and guidance on modern farming practices and environmental conservation.

The two-year TRACCSA initiative is implemented through Caritas MADDO under Masaka Catholic Diocese, with financial support from Euregio Tyrol-Trentino. It aims to strengthen cooperation between farming communities across the Uganda-Tanzania border while promoting climate-smart agriculture and environmental sustainability.