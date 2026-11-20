Antalya, Türkiye — The publication timetable for several climate reports has become one of the most contentious issues at this year's United Nations climate conference, as several fossil-fuel-dependent countries want to delay the next round of scientific assessments.

The scientific reports, released every five to seven years by the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), help governments plan their climate policies.

Limited Resources for Africa's Scientists

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Several African countries, including Kenya, are also among those at COP31 pushing for a delay to the report. But for them, this is not about the fact that they heavily rely on fossil fuels but about a lack of capacity building and limited resources. Kenya generates 90% of its electricity from renewables, according to the International Energy Agency.

Patricia Achieng' Nying'uro, Kenya's (IPCC) Focal Point, said that Kenya's position on the Seventh Assessment Report (AR7) timeline comes down to capacity, not politics.

"We are in favour of a schedule that gives our technical reviewers, negotiators, and authors enough time and support to engage properly with the process," she told reporters at the Conference of the Parties, or COP31, in Antakya, Turkey.

"We have a history of under-representation across the cycles, and we have an opportunity with AR7 to remedy this to some extent."

The IPCC Seventh Assessment Report (AR7) cycle began in July 2023. Member governments have not agreed on a final delivery date.

Countries like China, Saudi Arabia, India and Russia are pushing to delay the report from 2028 to 2029, saying they want wider participation from developing nations.

Countries like Chad and some island nations want to align AR7 publication timelines and budget lines with the 2028 Global Stocktake.https://www.ipcc.ch/meeting-doc/ipcc-65/

At the IPCC's 65th plenary session in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in October, Chair Jim Skea suspended the session after delegates did not agree on the dates.

Nying'uro said several of the authors already involved in AR7 have raised concerns about time and workload constraints.

"As an example, many scientists from developing countries, including the focal point teams, are not given dedicated time off their regular jobs for IPCC work, so they are juggling it alongside everything else they do," she said.

Nying'uro said a compressed timeline only deepens that strain and risks the region being under-represented in the final product.

"Ultimately, what we care about most is that the IPCC's assessment stays robust and genuinely representative of the regions it covers, and we think that depends as much on giving people the capacity to do the work well as it does on the calendar itself," she said.

Countries Making Profit From Fossil Fuels Protect Own Interests

Critics say that China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and India, countries that make billions of dollars from fossil fuels, are protecting their own interests under the guise of inclusivity of developing nations.

Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and founding member of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders, said that developed nations can address the lack of resources and capacity building for scientists from developing countries without delaying the report.

"There are legitimate concerns among African countries about capacity building, and they should be addressed. But that is a separate, important issue on its own. It is not a reason to hold up, try to undermine the IPCC itself," she said.

She said it is important for the Seventh Assessment Report to be published in time for the next Global Stocktake.

"We know that science is under attack in different parts of the world, and there is a lot of disinformation and misinformation. Actually, those timelines are the timelines that the scientists have agreed on. And they should proceed," Tubiana said.

She said that countries like Saudi Arabia are blocking the release of the report, but vulnerable countries like Nepal and island nations want its release so they can make informed decisions.

"Because it is vital for them to prepare themselves. And also, the least developed countries and developing countries can benefit much from the assessment reports," Tubiana said.

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"The most vulnerable of the developing countries badly want this report because they do not have the capacity to have separate reports. They rely on the report."

The AR7 will provide coverage for loss and damage for the first time.

Laurence Tubiana, chief executive officer of the European Climate Foundation, said that the delay is not about scientific position but political.

"Equity is important. The contribution of scientists from the Global South, wherever they are, is very central. The real motive behind this attack is that it is a political enterprise. It is not scientific positioning," she said.

Tubiana said that there is a need to mobilise resources to capacitate the least developed and developing countries.

"This is true and necessary, but even these small island nations want the report," she said.

IPS UN Bureau Report