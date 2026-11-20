Nairobi — Last week, on 11 November, Kenya discharged its last Ebola patient, just 37 days after the country recorded the first-ever case of the virus in its territory. If no new cases emerge over the next six weeks, Kenya will be officially declared Ebola free on 23 December. So far, zero community transmission has been recorded in the country.

That's an outcome that Kenya can be proud of, and it's not just a case of good luck. In June - shortly after the Ebola outbreak had been declared in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but months before Kenya saw its first case - Kenya's National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) invited a Ugandan epidemiologist to teach some 200 Kenyan health workers the importance of investigating every health alert and looking into every unexplained death.

Using simple digital tools to both support and elevate local expertise is a quick, cost effective way to ensure that communities - and nations - stand robust in the face of outbreaks

And when Kenya's first case was declared on October 6, KNPHI sprang into action, running twice-weekly virtual training sessions for frontline health workers and surveillance officers across the country. The Ugandan experiences, particularly on contact tracing, became essential here, helping Kenyan public health officials break the chain of transmission.

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That kind of response - both nimble and far-reaching - is precisely what's needed to contain an outbreak of a disease like Ebola. KNPHI was able to move fast and reach so many people thanks to virtual networks that were set up before the outbreak reached Kenya. Africa needs more investment in these kinds of networks, which my organization, Project ECHO, supports - not just in the middle of a crisis, but before the next emergency hits.

One reason that virtual networks are so powerful is that they elevate the voices of community members, which are our strongest shields against future outbreaks. Local health workers, officials, faith leaders, civil society groups, and trusted volunteers are often able to spot unusual health events before formal systems do.

Engaging with community leaders also allows us to combine global expertise with essential local context. As we've seen with Ebola, a failure to respect local traditions regarding burial practices, for example, has proven to be a serious challenge in containing the disease's spread.

Embedding medical best practice with established and respected members of the local community - who understand the cultural context, and can work through it - can help us guard against such challenges.

Investing in virtual networks permanently strengthens local health capacity, which is ultimately our strongest protection against future outbreaks. Recent funding cuts to the WHO and other global health programs have undercut health staffing in many communities, making such networks more essential than ever.

Networks that include community health workers can also be used to spread knowledge and information to communities between outbreaks - which is just as essential as emergency response.

In Senegal, for example, the Institut Pasteur runs virtual training sessions on hemorrhagic and viral diseases that are reaching healthcare workers in communities across francophone West Africa and beyond.

And in Zambia, where the government has embraced virtual learning networks for more than a decade, regional and local information hubs are actively connecting frontline health workers with national and international expertise in real time, accelerating the sharing of evolving guidance, supporting mentorship, and creating peer networks that reduce professional isolation.

Even in conflict zones these digital networks have proved remarkably resilient. Since 2023, Sudan has been torn apart by civil war, genocide and gender-based violence. But an international digital network, built in close collaboration with local partners, has enabled global experts to train Sudanese health workers on how to treat victims of rape and other violence.

Some of the sessions have been facilitated through Telegram to accommodate the limited Internet bandwidth. Sometimes, the sessions take place late at night, when the connection is stronger.

The cases of Senegal, Zambia and Sudan show what's possible when technology is used to serve local leadership. As we respond to the ongoing Ebola outbreak - and as we prepare for future crises - we must apply these lessons at scale.

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We will always need high-level expertise and cutting-edge medicine. But we cannot let our investments in those areas distract us from investing in the networks that reach the communities on the frontlines, and that allow for cultural considerations to be taken into account. Using simple digital tools to both support and elevate local expertise is a quick, cost effective way to ensure that communities - and nations - stand robust in the face of outbreaks.

Existing virtual networks gave KNPHI the digital infrastructure it needed to move quickly in response to Kenya's first Ebola case, broadcasting essential information to frontline health workers and surveillance officers across the country in a matter of days. Africa needs more of these virtual networks to reach communities across the continent - to protect the communities themselves, and to protect us all.

Dr. Caroline Kisia is Africa Director of Project ECHO.