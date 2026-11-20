Amsterdam — Sudanese women's rights group The No to Oppression against Women Initiative has condemned the continuation of the war in Sudan and the escalating use of drones against civilian-populated areas, including hospitals, schools, and electricity and water facilities, describing the attacks as "acts of genocide" against the Sudanese people.

Amira Osman, head of the No to Oppression against Women Initiative, tells Radio Dabanga that the organisation strongly condemns the continuation of the war and the escalation of drone warfare, particularly attacks on civilian-populated areas, including hospitals, schools, and electricity and water facilities.

Osman says such practices constitute criminal conduct amounting to human rights violations and direct violations, as well as acts of genocide against the Sudanese people, particularly when the essentials of life and basic services, including food, water, and healthcare, are targeted.

She warns that the continuation of the war without interruption risks turning Khartoum into a situation resembling Lebanon, where people live amid insecurity and are forced to endure the absence of peace. The initiative firmly rejects such a reality, stressing that there are laws governing warfare which must be respected.

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Addressing women's living conditions and healthcare, Osman says their suffering has intensified amid the current political situation, the loss of household breadwinners, economic collapse, and unprecedented price rises.

She highlights the financial burden on women of paying for antenatal care, childbirth, medical supplies, and postnatal care.

Osman reveals that the initiative is preparing a memorandum addressed to the army commander, General Abdelfattah El Burhan, Prime Minister Kamil Idris, and the health minister, calling for women to be exempted from fees for antenatal care and childbirth at all government hospitals across Sudan. It is also calling for free care for premature babies and children under five.

She adds that rebuilding Sudan after the war requires recognition that the family, women, and children form the foundation of society.

Osman urges the government to commit to this approach and take women's needs into account, making the reconstruction of the Sudanese state and society a priority rather than focusing on procuring weapons that destroy the state.

She says the initiative is currently working out arrangements for delivering the memorandum, either within the coming hours or the following day.

'Hallmarks of genocide'

Accusations of 'genocide' are being made increasingly amid the carnage. As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, satellite imagery analysed by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab shows a near-total absence of civilian life in the North Darfur capital El Fasher, with activity largely confined to an area of just five square kilometres. The report documents widespread damage to markets and hospitals, restrictions on civilian movement, and evidence consistent with the destruction or concealment of human remains. It says the city has been the scene of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as acts bearing "the hallmarks of genocide", citing the characterisation used by international UN investigators.

'Violation of international law'

In an interview published by Radio Dabanga on Tuesday, Sudan's women journalists have condemned the escalating use of drones by both sides in Sudan's war, warning of the consequences of attacks on civilian lives, infrastructure, and essential services.

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Journalist Madiha Abdullah told Radio Dabanga that the escalation in the use of drones by the Sudanese army, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and their allied groups represents a dangerous development in the course of the war and constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and human rights.

Journalist Samar Suleiman Abbas concurs, lamenting the use of drones by both sides in the war and the resulting loss of civilian lives and damage to essential services and infrastructure.

She told Radio Dabanga that the continued targeting of water and electricity stations, hospitals, and schools was worsening the suffering of the Sudanese people. She called on both sides of the conflict to stop attacks on populated areas and comply with international law.