South Kordofan — At least 10 people have been killed and several others injured in a drone strike on the Bajoun mining site in Gadeer locality, South Kordofan, on Wednesday, according to witnesses. The UN confirms that Attacks on gold mining areas are linked to the war economy, with the deliberate targeting of sites with economic value to the opposing side.

Callers from the area tell Radio Dabanga that the drone fired four missiles at the mine, killing at least 10 people and injuring several others. They say the precise casualty toll remains unknown. The witnesses explain that the attack targeted a mining site belonging to one of the companies operating in the area, although they were unable to identify the company or establish which entity it is affiliated with.

They add that Wednesday's attack was the second time the Bajoun mine had been targeted.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the UN Human Rights Office has documented numerous drone strikes, including attacks that targeted the Bajoun gold mining area on 9 and 16 October. Drone strikes attributed to the RSF killed 42 civilians and injured 25 others.

The UN Human Rights Office says attacks on gold-mining areas are linked to the war economy, sustaining the conflict and raised serious concerns about the deliberate targeting of sites with economic value to the opposing side.

However, it stressed that an object's financial contribution to the war effort was not, by itself, sufficient to make it a legitimate military objective under the laws of war.