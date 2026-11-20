Around 260 million children in Africa were living close to armed conflict in 2025 - amounting to two in five, a larger proportion than ever previously recorded, the charity Save the Children said in a report on Thursday. Worldwide, nearly one in four children lived near fighting.

The number of children living in conflict zones in Africa rose by nearly 20 percent from 2024 to 2025, when the continent accounted for 44 percent of the global total.

Around one in eight lived in conflict zones in 2010, compared with around two in five in 2025 - roughly the same share as in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the global count climbed from 378 million in 2015 to 589 million in 2025, the highest since records began in 1990. It covers children who lived within 50 kilometres of at least one conflict incident in their country that year.

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"These record-high figures are a stark reminder that conflict is devastating the daily lives, education, health and future prospects of hundreds of millions of children," said Gudrun Ostby, a research professor at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, which produced the report.

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Abductions and sexual violence

The UN verified 38,967 grave violations against children in armed conflict in 2025, the second-highest annual total since monitoring began in 2005. More than half took place in the occupied Palestinian territory, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nigeria.

More than 14,000 children were killed or seriously injured and 5,128 were abducted. Attacks on schools and hospitals rose for a fifth year in a row, to 2,930.

Sexual violence against children is widely underreported, Save the Children said.

Around 86 percent of the cases verified in 2025 were in African conflict zones. From 2024 to 2025, cases rose from 358 to 592 in the DRC, and from 74 to 193 in Sudan.

In the eastern DRC, violence forced a 17-year-old girl and her family from their home. When they returned months later, armed men broke in, shot her brother dead and raped her.

"We had fled the war, but it came knocking at our door again," the girl said in testimony published by Save the Children. The morning after the attack, neighbours helped her reach a health centre, where she received emergency medical care and ongoing psychological and social support.

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Barriers to aid

Blocking aid was the fastest-growing violation tracked in the report, with verified incidents rising from 509 in 2015 to 8,322 in 2025 - nearly one an hour on average. More than 70 percent of the 2025 cases involved Palestinian children.

Denial of aid accounted for more than one in five verified violations that year, second in number only to the killing and maiming of children.

"We're seeing aid weaponised, attacked and deliberately disrupted," said Inger Ashing, chief executive of Save the Children International.

Warring parties should let humanitarian relief reach civilians safely and governments need to hold those responsible for violations against children to account, the NGO said.

(with newswires)