South Africa's arms sales to Myanmar between 2017 and 2021 face renewed scrutiny after the International Court of Justice found the military government committed genocide.

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre (Salc) has called on the National Prosecuting Authority and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to open a criminal investigation into South Africa's authorisation and export of arms to Myanmar between 2017 and 2021.

This should include investigating the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC), comprising Cabinet ministers and senior officials, which officially authorised the sale of the SA arms to Myanmar, a Salc statement made clear.

The litigation centre issued the call in the light of the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, 19 November, that the Myanmar military government had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar and had violated the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Salc said the ICJ judgment - the court's first verdict of genocide - was historic and its impact on the genocide case South Africa has brought against Israel at the court could be lasting, "as it clarifies both the law and the standard of evidence that applies to states' obligations under the Genocide Convention".

"The judgment speaks directly to questions that could be relevant for South Africa's case," said Atilla Kisla, international justice cluster...