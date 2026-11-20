The FF Plus could not resolve tension between the DA and ActionSA as Gauteng coalition negotiations stall and ANC-led governing options gain support.

The Freedom Front Plus's Dr Corné Mulder attempted to broker an agreement between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA to form a multiparty government in Gauteng's hung municipalities, as disagreements over mayoral candidates and the allocation of posts complicated talks.

Daily Maverick understands that Mulder was approached to help ease tensions between DA federal chairperson Helen Zille and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, whose differences had become a key obstacle to establishing a multiparty coalition.

FF Plus head of elections Wouter Wessels confirmed to Daily Maverick that Mulder held one-on-one engagements with both parties to try to build a stable arrangement between the DA, ActionSA and the FF Plus.

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"There were numerous one-on-one discussions (between Dr Mulder, the DA and ActionSA) to try to find a solution where a stable coalition could be formed between the DA, ActionSA and the FF Plus," Wessels said.

Wessels added that the areas of disagreement between ActionSA and the DA were already well known.

The intervention came amid difficult negotiations in Gauteng, where the DA emerged as the largest party in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, but failed to secure outright majorities.

The FF Plus had previously been clear that it would not participate in a...