The number of electric four-wheel vehicles in Rwanda reached 5,725 by August 2026, nearly 191 times the 30 recorded in 2020, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Four-wheel vehicles include cars, buses and trucks used to carry passengers or goods.

ALSO READ: Are rising fuel prices driving e-mobility transition?

Alfred Byiringiro, chief technical adviser in charge of transport at the Ministry of Infrastructure, said the figures showed that Rwanda's adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) was gaining momentum.

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He said interest in electric mobility was growing as Rwanda sought to cut greenhouse gas emissions, reduce spending on fuel imports and promote cleaner transport.

Byiringiro cited figures of 30 electric four-wheel vehicles in 2020, 63 in 2021, 214 in 2022, 258 in 2023, 404 in 2024 and more than 947 in 2025.

"Between January and August 2026, an additional 3,839 electric vehicles were recorded, bringing the total to 5,725," he noted.

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About 60,000 electric motorcycles are on Rwanda's roads, accounting for nearly half of the country's motorcycle fleet, according to Byiringiro.

He said wider adoption of electric vehicles could reduce spending on imported petroleum products and cut emissions.

Byiringiro said electric vehicles were becoming easier to own and operate, in part because drivers could charge them at home.

He urged private investors to open more charging stations, saying investments in charging infrastructure qualified for tax exemptions.

He said charging infrastructure was expanding beyond Kigali to support the use of electric vehicles across the country.

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"Rusizi is among the areas that electric cars and buses have not yet reached, but we expect them to get there soon. There will be a charging station, while there is already one in Nyamagabe," he said.

Rwanda's broader plan for e-mobility

Rwanda's third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), the country's climate action plan for 2025-2035, identifies electric mobility as the largest single opportunity to cut emissions in the energy sector. Rwanda submitted the plan to the United Nations in November 2025.

The plan estimates that electric mobility could cut carbon dioxide emissions by two million tonnes, equivalent to 36 per cent of the energy sector's total potential emissions reductions.

Rwanda aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent by 2035, equivalent to a reduction of 14.86 million tonnes.

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The programme aims to increase the use of electric buses, private cars and motorcycles so that electric vehicles account for 70 per cent of new vehicle registrations by 2035.

The plan expects the shift to reduce sales of conventional vehicles, lower transport fuel imports and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

$418 million needed for EV adoption and charging stations

The plan estimates that Rwanda will need $418 million over the 10-year period to cover the additional costs of introducing electric vehicles and setting up charging stations across the country.

The plan also expects the shift to reduce harmful air pollution and improve public health and resilience to climate impacts.

Spare parts market still developing

Few businesses sell electric vehicle spare parts in Rwanda, partly because demand remains low despite the growth in electric vehicle use.

Elie Ndikubwimana, managing director of Auto Korea Garage, said businesses need reliable information about which vehicles were on the road and which parts owners were likely to need before investing in stock.

"Business people cannot import spare parts without market intelligence. We first need to know which cars are being imported and which spare parts are most demanded," he said.

Ndikubwimana said many electric vehicle owners were more likely to need advice on operating and maintaining their vehicles than to need replacement parts.

He said electric vehicle batteries require special handling in transit and storage, adding that businesses needed to understand those requirements before investing.

"Given that Rwanda has about 200,000 cars but only around 5,000 electric four-wheel vehicles, demand for spare parts is still too low to support many specialised retail businesses," he said.

Ndikubwimana advised owners to have their vehicles checked regularly to catch problems early and prevent damage to components, particularly batteries.

Prospects for local battery production

Byiringiro said Rwanda was exploring opportunities to manufacture and recycle batteries locally as electric vehicle use expanded.

He said investors from Pakistan had expressed interest in setting up battery manufacturing operations in Rwanda.

He added that Chinese automaker Chery, which plans to set up an electric vehicle assembly plant in Rwanda, could also explore battery manufacturing.

Rwanda has mineral resources that include lithium, a key raw material in battery production.

Byiringiro said Rwanda should explore processing its minerals locally to capture more value from them.

He said recycling used electric vehicle batteries could help recover lithium and other materials for use in new batteries.

"Some used electric vehicle batteries can also serve a second purpose by storing electricity generated from solar energy for household use, reducing waste while supporting access to energy," he said.

Fils Nshimirwa, a marketing agent at electric vehicle dealer Hongsheng Automobile, said home charging was one of the conveniences of owning an electric car.

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Owners can plug in their cars in the evening and have them ready to drive the next day, he said.

He added that the dealer offered warranties and made spare parts available, two issues that concern prospective buyers.

What can COP31 deliver for road transport?

Countries are gathering in Antalya, Türkiye, for the United Nations climate change conference, known as COP31. Green industrialisation is among the issues on the agenda.

Türkiye, which is leading the conference, supports a global target to raise electricity's share of total energy consumption from 20-23 per cent to 35 per cent by 2035. Expanding the use of electric vehicles to reduce petrol and diesel consumption is one way to help meet that target.

Climate campaigners say governments should work towards ending sales of new vehicles that produce exhaust emissions.

They are urging countries to honour existing commitments to promote zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), including cars, buses and heavy trucks.

They are also calling for international cooperation, financing and technical assistance to help emerging markets electrify road transport faster.

"Making zero-emission vehicles accessible and affordable across income groups and vehicle segments is crucial to strengthening this transition," the campaigners say.