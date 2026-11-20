The ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual favours being demanded in exchange for academic marks at the University of Rwanda has renewed calls for stronger reporting mechanisms and protection for students who speak out against sexual misconduct.

Apollinaire Mupiganyi, Executive Director of Transparency International Rwanda (TI-Rwanda), says institutions of higher learning need to intensify sensitisation campaigns and create safe spaces where victims and witnesses can report sexual corruption without fear of intimidation or retaliation.

He said fear of victimisation, coupled with uncertainty about whether complaints would be taken seriously, could discourage students from coming forward, allowing perpetrators to continue abusing their positions of authority.

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Mupiganyi's remarks come after the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) confirmed that it was investigating allegations that lecturers at the University of Rwanda had solicited sexual favours from students in exchange for academic marks.

RIB said it had received a disclosure through social media and engaged the whistle-blower to obtain further information to guide investigations, while urging anyone with relevant information to formally report the matter.

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Fear and silence undermine reporting

Mupiganyi said raising awareness about sexual corruption was essential to encouraging victims and witnesses to report cases, but stressed that sensitisation alone would not be sufficient without institutions providing credible and supportive mechanisms for handling complaints.

Students must be assured that their complaints will be heard, taken seriously and followed up, rather than being dismissed, ridiculed or used against them, he said.

He emphasised that reporting mechanisms should be accessible and confidential, allowing individuals to disclose incidents without exposing themselves to further victimisation.

The concerns mirror findings in a Transparency International Rwanda study titled An Impossible Choice: Power Plays and Sexual Corruption in Rwanda's Higher Education Institutions, which documented the experiences of five women who described sexual corruption in universities.

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The report found that the power lecturers wield over students' academic progression could make reporting difficult, particularly where students feared retaliation, academic consequences or institutional pressure.

It recommended stronger confidential reporting systems, independent investigations, counselling and legal assistance for victims, as well as disciplinary and legal consequences for those found responsible.

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Strengthening accountability

Mupiganyi said TI-Rwanda works with the Rwanda Investigation Bureau and the Office of the Ombudsman to ensure victims receive protection and that perpetrators are held accountable and brought to justice.

The organisation also encourages people who have experienced or possess information about sexual harassment to seek assistance through its toll-free number, 2641.

He said universities should establish strong checks and balances and effective accountability systems to ensure that academic authority is not abused and that students can report misconduct without fear.

This includes ensuring that complaints are handled impartially and that institutions do not protect individuals accused of misconduct at the expense of students seeking justice.

The current allegations have also brought renewed attention to the University of Rwanda's response mechanisms.

The institution's Acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Didas Muganga Kayihura, has said the university has policies and reporting structures addressing gender-based violence, sexual harassment and corruption, and is working with specialised partner institutions to establish facts surrounding the allegations.

He also said the university was prioritising awareness among students, particularly new entrants, on available reporting channels and the protection they can expect.

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Making reporting meaningful

For Mupiganyi, the effectiveness of reporting systems ultimately depends on whether those who use them can trust the process and receive protection.

Students should be able to report cases without being threatened, intimidated or subjected to further academic or personal consequences.

Institutions must also ensure that investigations are conducted fairly and that appropriate action follows where wrongdoing is established.

He stressed that victims should not have to choose between their education and their dignity, and that institutions must create environments where students can pursue their studies without being subjected to sexual exploitation.

As RIB continues its investigations into the allegations at the University of Rwanda, the calls for stronger reporting mechanisms and accountability highlight the broader responsibility of universities and public institutions to ensure that students are protected and that abuse of academic authority does not go unchecked.