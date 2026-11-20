As the world marks World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week 2026 under the theme "One Health, One Action: Prevent AMR Now", we are reminded that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the defining challenges of our time. It threatens human and animal health, food security, livelihoods, and economic development. Yet AMR is not an inevitable future crisis. It is a challenge we can prevent through the actions we take today.

Antimicrobials have transformed modern medicine and agriculture, saved countless lives, and supported food production around the world. However, their effectiveness is increasingly threatened by misuse and overuse. Drug-resistant infections are becoming more difficult and costly to treat, placing growing pressure on health systems, livestock production and economies. If left unchecked, AMR could reverse decades of development gains and compromise our ability to sustainably feed a growing population.

Addressing AMR requires recognising the close connections between the health of people, animals, plants and the environment. This is the essence of the One Health approach, and Rwanda has embraced it with determination and vision.

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Through strong national leadership, Rwanda has brought together institutions responsible for public health, animal health, agriculture, research, regulation and environmental management to strengthen prevention, surveillance and responsible antimicrobial use. This collaborative model demonstrates that effective action against AMR is possible when sectors work together toward a common goal.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is proud to support Rwanda's efforts to translate commitment into concrete results. Working alongside government institutions and national partners, FAO has helped strengthen veterinary medicines quality assurance, improve laboratory and surveillance capacities, and promote responsible antimicrobial stewardship across livestock value chains.

A significant milestone has been deploying portable medicine quality-testing laboratories at the University of Rwanda and the Rubirizi National Reference Laboratory. These tools enhance the country's ability to detect substandard and falsified veterinary medicines, helping to safeguard animal health while reducing one of the drivers of antimicrobial resistance. FAO has also supported training for veterinary professionals, laboratory specialists, regulatory authorities and livestock stakeholders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to promote responsible antimicrobial use.

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At the same time, investments in surveillance systems, diagnostic capacity and laboratory infrastructure are strengthening Rwanda's ability to detect and monitor AMR in food animals. These efforts generate the evidence needed to guide policy, inform interventions and protect the effectiveness of antimicrobials for future generations.

Prevention remains the cornerstone of the response. Every disease prevented is a treatment avoided. By improving animal husbandry practices, strengthening farm biosecurity, expanding vaccination programmes and raising awareness among farmers and animal health professionals, we can reduce the need for antimicrobials while improving productivity and resilience across agrifood systems.

The fight against AMR cannot be won by governments or health professionals alone. It requires action from farmers, veterinarians, researchers, policymakers, regulators, the private sector and consumers alike. Each stakeholder has a role to play in protecting these vital medicines and ensuring they remain effective when they are truly needed.

This year's theme, "One Health, One Action: Prevent AMR Now", is both a reminder and a call to action. Prevention is our most powerful tool, and the choices we make today will determine the health and wellbeing of future generations.

FAO remains committed to supporting Rwanda in building more resilient agrifood systems, strengthening animal health services, and advancing One Health solutions that protect people, animals, plants, and the environment. Together, through shared responsibility and sustained action, we can slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance and safeguard one of the world's most valuable resources for generations to come.

The writer is FAO Representative in Rwanda.