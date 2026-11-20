Thirty years after the death of former Nigerian Ambassador, Abubakar Garba Gobir, his family has announced plans to sustain his legacy.

This event will include the commissioning of a mosque, unveiling of a philanthropic foundation and a free medical outreach for 500 beneficiaries in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The two-day programme, scheduled for November 27 and 28, 2026, will hold at the Sarkin Gobir Compound, Ilorin, to commemorate the late diplomat, who died on November 27, 1996.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The activities will begin on Friday with special prayers led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the commissioning of the newly completed Sarkin Gobir Mosque and public unveiling of the Gobir Trust Foundation.

The medical outreach, scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 a.m., will target approximately 500 residents of Ilorin and neighbouring communities.

Eligible beneficiaries will also be assisted to enroll in the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme.

Born on June 16, 1934, in Ilorin, Gobir was the son of Mallam Muhammadu Ajeigbe Gobir, the first Waziri of Ilorin and one of the earliest Western-educated indigenous teachers and administrators in the emirate.

He attended Okesuna Primary School and the Middle School, now Government Secondary School, Ilorin.

He later proceeded to Katsina Teachers Training College, where he obtained his Grade III Teacher's Certificate in 1953.

He went on to graduate with a BSc in Economics from the University of Aberystwyth, Wales, in 1963.

Gobir began his career as a teacher in Ilorin before serving as Private Secretary to the Premier of the defunct Northern Region, Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

He subsequently served as a District Officer in Kano and Kafanchan and Head of Chancery at the Northern Nigerian Mission in Britain.

In 1966, he joined the Federal Ministry of External Affairs and subsequently served as Nigeria's ambassador to Togo, India, Burma, now Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

He also served as Permanent Secretary in the federal ministries of Mines and Power, Federal Capital Territory, Agriculture, and Water Resources.

According to the family's biographical records, he was the third indigene of Ilorin Emirate to attain the position of Permanent Secretary in the federal public service. He retired in 1988 after 35 years of service.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Alhaji Yakubu Garba Gobir, Sarkin Gobir and Madawaki of Ilorin Emirate, said his father belonged to a generation that regarded public service as a sacred responsibility requiring integrity, discipline and humility.

"My father believed deeply in the power of education, the dignity of honest work and the importance of service to one's community and country.

"Thirty years after his passing, we remember him not merely for the distinguished offices he held, but for the values by which he lived," he said.

Gobir, who is also the Founder and Chairman of the Gobir Organisation Foundation, said the mosque project, foundation and healthcare initiatives were intended to translate his father's values into practical service.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would grant his late father Aljannatul Firdaus, adding that the family hoped to sustain his legacy of faith, integrity and service to humanity.