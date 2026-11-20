Oslo — TANZANIA and Norway have signed a Joint Declaration aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation, as part of the outcomes of the Fourth Round of Political Consultations between the two countries held in Oslo, Norway.

The declaration recognises trade, investment and private sector development as key pillars for promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, fostering innovation, creating decent jobs and expanding economic opportunities for citizens of both countries.

The move also reflects the shared commitment of the governments of Tanzania and Norway to strengthen economic relations by creating an enabling environment for trade and investment while increasing private sector participation in development activities.

The cooperation also takes into account Tanzania's National Development Vision 2050 priorities and the longstanding relations between the two countries, with the aim of unlocking more economic opportunities and enhancing mutual benefits for the people of Tanzania and Norway.