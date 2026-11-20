Antalya — TANZANIA and Italy have emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation in the environmental sector to expand training opportunities, enhance professional skills and improve strategies for addressing the impacts of climate change.

The emphasis was made in Antalya, Türkiye, by Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Engineer Hamad Masauni, during bilateral talks with Italy's Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto.

Speaking during the meeting, Eng Masauni said Tanzania and Italy had a long-standing history of cooperation that had contributed to social and economic development, particularly in environmental conservation and management.

He stressed the importance of expanding the partnership to jointly address environmental challenges and ensure that the initiatives align with the objectives of Tanzania's National Development Vision 2050.

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"It is important that we strengthen this cooperation in environmental conservation and management, particularly in addressing climate change issues," Eng Masauni said.

In another development, Minister Masauni recalled the Italian government's commitment to implementing the Mattei Plan for Africa, which aims to strengthen economic cooperation between Italy and African countries, including energy-producing nations.

He said implementation of the plan could create more opportunities for Tanzania to promote sustainable development, protect natural resources and strengthen the capacity of professionals to address climate change.

He added that the cooperation was expected to be enhanced through technology transfer, investment, research, training and funding for projects aimed at accelerating Tanzania's transition to a green economy.