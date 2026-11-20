Residents of KwaMashu say they have all but given up on reporting sewer and water leaks to the eThekwini municipality

On most days in the past two months, Sanele Nkosi has used rubble and a broom to patch sections of a road in KwaMashu, Durban, where a sewage leak has been causing potholes.

Nkosi, who is homeless, began patching the road after seeing how the damage made it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to cross busy Malandela Road.

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"While I am fixing the potholes, some drivers passing by give me like R1, and some give R10, so that I can have something to eat for the day," he says.

Both lanes, separated by an island, are damaged. Nkosi uses rocks and rubble to block the raw sewage spilling onto the roadway, but it isn't always effective, he says.

Residents have placed wooden pallets next to the road so they can walk above the sewage. But the pallets have begun sinking into the soil.

The municipality said the matter had been escalated.

On 18 August, GroundUp reported how sewage overflowing onto road number 108287 in Siyanda A, near KwaMashu, had created large potholes, forcing taxi drivers to take a longer route. A week after publication, the sewage spill was fixed and residents told us that Mayor Cyril Xaba had visited the area.

Yet just metres away, a water pipe is now leaking onto the road, causing further damage.

Residents say it's an ongoing battle to get sewerage and water pipe failures swiftly repaired by the municipality. Many residents we spoke to say they have given up on reporting service issues. By the time an overflowing manhole or leak is fixed, new ones have usually already popped up elsewhere, they say.

Nelly Mhlongo, who lives in Siyanda A, told GroundUp she had to leave her house because it was surrounded by sewage. She had previously paid someone to unblock the municipal manhole after it had been overflowing for more than two months.

"I don't have money now to call the person to unblock the manhole next to my house. Calling the City is always a last resort, because we end up having to wait till we lose the reference numbers," she said.

GroundUp sent questions regarding the overflowing manhole near Mhlongo's home to municipal spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila. The municipality dispatched a wastewater team to fix the overflow.