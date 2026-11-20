Hundreds of ECD owners say they are struggling to secure health permits due to municipal barriers

Sweetness Marabulela, who has operated Entokozweni Day Care Centre in Orange Farm for 27 years, was initially fined R5,000 by the City of Johannesburg for operating without a permit.

On Wednesday the Vereeniging Magistrates' Court convicted Marabulela of contravening the City's bylaws. She was given a suspended sentence of R1,000 or jail for 30 days.

The suspension is for five years and on condition she does not operate her centre without a permit.

Represented by Lawyers for Human Rights, Marabulela will challenge the systemic barriers hindering early childhood development centres from complying with City bylaws.

The 63-year-old owner of an early childhood development (ECD) centre in Orange Farm was convicted in the Vereeniging Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for operating a crèche without a permit.

Sweetness Marabulela, who has operated Entokozweni Day Care Centre for 27 years, was fined R5,000 on 26 August, along with two other ECD owners in the area.

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They were later charged with operating without the permit required by section 100 of the City's public health bylaws. They appeared in court in September but were advised not to pay an admission of guilt fine.

The three, represented by Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), have made written submissions to the Vereeniging Magistrates' Court to have the fines and charges against them dropped.

The criminal prosecution went to trial on 11 November and judgment was reserved.

On Wednesday, Marabulela was convicted and sentenced to a fine of R1,000 or 30 days' imprisonment. The sentence was suspended for five years on condition that she does not operate her ECD centre without a permit.

The court granted Marabulela leave to appeal the ruling.

The appeal will be heard on 2 December where LHR will challenge the systemic barriers hindering ECD centres from complying with City bylaws.

The cases against the two other ECD owners were postponed to January and February 2027 by agreement while the appeal proceeds.

Outside court on Wednesday, dozens of ECD staff and owners from across Gauteng protested to show their support for Marabulela. Many of the protestors told GroundUp that they too were struggling to obtain the health permits.

They called for the suspension of R5,000 fines imposed by the City. The protestors called on the City to stop criminalising ECD centres and remove bureaucratic hurdles to obtaining operating licences.

Marabulela told GroundUp that she opened the Entokozweni Day Care Centre decades ago with the aim of serving her community. She wanted to provide care and education to children and to create jobs for people in the area. Over the years the centre has grown. It now has 32 children, and she employs four people.

Parents are asked to pay R350 every month per child, but some families are poor and cannot afford fees. She still accommodates children who cannot afford to pay.

In a statement, LHR said, "The charge against Mam Sweetness concerned a missing permit. It did not allege any risk to children's health or safety. Yet the condition attached to her sentence puts children's access to early learning and care at risk. For families in Orange Farm who rely on community-based centres, losing a place can mean losing access to affordable childcare altogether."

Municipal barriers

Activists and crèche owners have for years been complaining about the municipality's bureaucratic requirements that are challenging for many ECD operators in informal and poor communities.

Before the City even considers issuing a permit, an ECD operator must produce a title deed or lease agreement, obtain zoning consent for more than six children, have building plans drawn up and approved, and pass a fire safety inspection. Each requirement comes with its own processes and costs.

For many practitioners in Orange Farm, the difficulties begin with the very first requirement. Many ECD centres operate on land in informal settlements or townships that has not been formally proclaimed, or operate from RDP houses that have not been transferred to their owners, or from former municipal ECDs that were handed over to communities without lease agreements.

Marabulela's crèche has been operating on municipal land for 27 years, but she has not been able to obtain a lease or contract from the municipality.

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According to Nobukhosi Zulu, senior law and policy specialist from the organisation Real Reform for ECD, there are about 200 ECD centres in region G of Johannesburg who are struggling to obtain health permits from the City.

"Despite being called a health permit, it has little to do with actual health. The bylaws say that if you operate an ECD without a health permit, you get a fine of R5,000 or up to six-months imprisonment. We are against such injustice," said Zulu.

Real Reform for ECD has launched a petition to call for an end to the criminalisation of ECD centres. The petition has reached 2,500 of its 3,000-signature goal. Once completed, the petition will be handed over to City officials.

Lawyers for Human Rights attorney David Dickinson, who is representing the ECD operators, said, "Hundreds of ECD centres are unable to comply with the law and are being dragged into court and criminalised. We urge the City of Johannesburg to enter into negotiations and to sort this out before we continue to criminalise the care of our young children."