Addis Abeba — Somalia's Council of Ministers has ordered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and recalled Somalia's ambassador to the UAE for consultations, marking a further deterioration in already strained bilateral relations.

The decision was announced on 19 November by Somalia's Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamud, following the cabinet's weekly meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to implement the measures.

According to the government, the decisions followed a review of a report by the Foreign Ministry detailing what Mogadishu described as the UAE's "blatant interference" in Somalia's internal affairs.

The diplomatic measures come two days after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the UAE of undermining Somalia's sovereignty through unauthorized military arrangements, support for armed groups outside federal control, and agreements with regional administrations over strategic ports without Mogadishu's consent.

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In a televised address on 17 November, the president alleged that the UAE had pursued port agreements involving Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo, financed political divisions, supported armed militias and engaged in proxy activities. He also linked Abu Dhabi to Israel's recognition of Somaliland and alleged that Berbera port was used in January 2026 to facilitate the departure of a fugitive Yemeni militia leader without federal authorization.

Somalia's Foreign Ministry reiterated the government's position in a statement on 18 November, insisting that all foreign engagements with the country must be conducted exclusively through the federal government. It warned that parallel security arrangements and agreements with regional administrations undermine the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

The latest measures follow a major diplomatic and security rupture in January 2026, when Somalia's federal government annulled all agreements with the UAE, including security and defense cooperation arrangements and port-related deals. Mogadishu also restricted Emirati military and cargo aircraft from using its airspace, citing threats to national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The decisions were rejected by regional administrations, including Somaliland, Puntland and Jubaland.

The dispute reflects broader regional competition in the Horn of Africa, where the UAE has maintained commercial, security and political relationships with regional administrations, including through DP World's involvement in Berbera port, often independently of Mogadishu. Turkey has also expanded its strategic and security engagement with Somalia.

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UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash has publicly rejected the latest Somali accusations. No formal UAE government response to the 72-hour expulsion order was immediately available.

The expulsion order and reciprocal ambassadorial recall signal a significant escalation in the diplomatic confrontation, deepening uncertainty over the future of security, commercial and political relations between the two countries.