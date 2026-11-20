Introduction

From the 4th to the 6th of August 2026 waste pickers affiliated to the South African Waste Pickers Association (SAWPA) gathered in Midrand at Elijah Barayi Memorial Centre for three days. The gathering coincided with Women's Month in South Africa. This was the 8th SAWPA bi-annual meeting and it brought together 103 waste pickers from 59 different areas across the country. The participants consisted of 63 women and 40 men representing all nine provinces. The meeting was graced by the attendance of the International Alliance of Waste Pickers representative as an observer to the gathering.

Context

We recognize that our South African freedom today was based on strong solidarity shared with us by Africans across the continent. We therefore, are in deep disagreement with the populist trend of forcing our fellow Africans out of South Africa. Our struggle is for a stronger South Africa, and a united Africa that will pursue the struggle of its people and the continent. We will continue to support and defend our fellow Africans from any illegal actions by the South African government and by undemocratic forces in South Africa.

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Climate change and waste pickers

We recognize that climate change is impacting us, the poor, in the most extreme ways. Our work contributes directly to combating climate change and its impact by allowing recyclable materials to be inputted back into the system, therefore needing less of the earth's resources. Our efforts in stopping incineration of waste and increasing composting of organic waste results in the decrease of greenhouse gas emissions and toxic air emissions. We will continue our work with Municipalities making sure that we divert waste from going to landfill sites, as much waste as we can. We have also committed to continue our work towards recovery, repurposing and composting.

Women power within the movement

We recognize the challenges women waste pickers face at their workspaces. But we are also encouraged and feel empowered by the very many women who challenge the patriarchal system at the workspace and create systems where women have power, are respected, and their voices are heard. We acknowledge that we still have a long road ahead in making sure we protect our livelihoods without compromising the planet earth.

Our work over the next two years

We are going to review our Constitution with waste pickers across the country, ensuring we do this in local languages and in a manner that all members of SAWPA understand how the constitution guides our solidarity and the work we all do at a local, national and international level.

We aim to improve our working and reporting systems in order that we can build a stronger and more independent SAWPA.

We plan to work actively with the government from the President to local mayors, councilors and government officials to ensure there is good governance in the waste sector that allows us to work with dignity. At the same time, we will seek to hold the government to account for poor governance and unjust practices. We understand that working with the government means being honest with the government about the challenges of non-delivery.

We also seek to work with Producer Responsibility Organizations (PRO) to implement sound Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) processes that deliver a better income for waste pickers. We want to build and maintain an enabling environment for waste to be minimized through reuse, repurpose and recycle across the country

We will seek to strengthen our partnerships with the supportive NGOs we work with and develop relationships with other NGOs to support our work on the ground.

We recognize that our struggle is for South Africa and a world where we live in solidarity and equity with each other. Our struggle for dignity is beyond just the work space, it is about working with other justice movements such as ours for the delivery of the constitutional commitments our mothers and fathers fought and died for. We therefore, commit our solidarity with movements across the justice spectrum; from those fighting for access to services, safe and affordable energy, to improved health, education, housing, transport, data access services amongst others.

We demand from:

Producer Responsibility Organisations: We demand proper implementation of the EPR scheme by making sure that waste picker associations have access to resources for registration of waste pickers across the country, and receive the funds designated for them from the EPR levy.

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Local government: we demand infrastructure like land, materials recovery facilities as well as support and recognition for the work we do and the contribution this makes to the economy and the environment.

National government: we seek continuous support so that we can divert waste away from landfills/sources, while we earn an honest living.

Presidential Climate Commission and the President: to recognize that we are actively delivering the just transition in the zero-waste work we do daily throughout South Africa.

Conclusion

South African Waste pickers collectively appreciate the EPR Scheme but must not leave waste pickers behind who derive their livelihoods from recovering, sorting for recycling. The contribution we make to society must also be taken into consideration including the mitigation of climate change impacts. We therefore expect the government, industries and society to respect the contribution we make.