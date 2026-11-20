Hargeisa — Somaliland rejected Somalia's claims of jurisdiction over its affairs on Thursday, accusing Mogadishu of trying to speak on its behalf and saying its diplomatic engagements, economic partnerships and strategic arrangements require no approval from Somalia.

"The Republic of Somaliland rejects the Somalian Government's claims of jurisdiction over its sovereign affairs," the government said. "Somaliland exercises exclusive authority over its territory and foreign relations."

In a press release issued in Hargeisa, Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the dispute followed a series of moves by Somalia's government concerning Somaliland's dealings abroad.

"The Government of the Republic of Somaliland takes note of a series of recent actions by the Somalian Government purporting to speak for or constrain Somaliland's external relations," the ministry said.

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"These actions carry no authority over Somaliland's sovereign decisions and constitute an unwarranted attempt to interfere in matters beyond Mogadishu's jurisdiction."

The ministry pointed to Somaliland's independence from Britain on June 26, 1960, five days before the former Italian-administered territory gained independence and the two territories united. It argued that the union was never duly ratified through a mutually agreed and legally binding Act of Union and that Somaliland's original sovereignty therefore remained intact.

"On 18 May 1991, Somaliland restored the exercise of its sovereign authority within the internationally established boundaries inherited at independence, consistent with the African principle of uti possidetis juris," the ministry said. "Somaliland's position is therefore one of restored statehood, not secession."

The ministry said Somaliland's national interests guide its foreign policy and that its relationships with international partners are based on mutual respect and shared interests.

"Its diplomatic engagements, economic partnerships, and strategic arrangements are founded on mutual respect and shared interests and are not subject to authorization or consent from Mogadishu," the ministry said.

"The Government of the Republic of Somaliland underscores that unilateral claims of jurisdiction, regardless of their form, neither confer authority over Somaliland's external affairs nor diminish its right to pursue independent international partnerships."

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The ministry said Somaliland would continue to pursue international cooperation while safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The Republic of Somaliland remains steadfast in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity while advancing mutually beneficial international cooperation and contributing to regional peace, stability, and prosperity," it said.