Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has joined the top five African countries with the largest gold reserves held by their central banks, with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) holding 39.6 tonnes of gold, according to Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde.

Speaking today, November 19, 2026, during the opening of the Seventh Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference (TMIC 2026) in Dar es Salaam, Mavunde said the achievement followed directives by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, which led to legal reforms allowing the Bank of Tanzania to purchase gold produced locally.

He said before the reforms, Tanzania was not among Africa's top 10 countries with the largest central bank gold reserves, but had risen to fifth position within two years, with reserves reaching 39.6 tonnes.

Mavunde further said amendments to Section 59 of the Mining Act introduced a requirement for holders of mineral rights and licensed dealers to allocate at least 20 per cent of their gold for processing, smelting, refining and trading within the country.

The Bank of Tanzania's gold purchasing programme officially commenced on October 1, 2024.