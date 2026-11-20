Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated the Government's commitment to addressing concerns raised by tea farmers over bonus payments, citing a KSh3.5 billion allocation announced by President William Ruto.

Speaking in Belgut, Kericho County, Kindiki recalled the President's recent visit to the area, during which farmers raised concerns over their tea earnings.

He said Ruto had assured farmers that the funds would be provided to address outstanding issues and improve bonus payments.

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Kindiki also highlighted ongoing infrastructure investments in Kericho, including KSh55 billion allocated for road construction and KSh14 billion earmarked for affordable housing and modern markets.

Kindiki has announced the commencement of construction of a KSh419 million hostel at Belgut Technical Training Institute in Kericho County.

Speaking during a public engagement rally on Thursday, Kindiki said the facility will accommodate 1,220 students, with foundation works and excavation already underway.

The Deputy President Kithure Kindiki received early political backing for a possible 2032 presidential bid, with leaders from Kericho County declaring their support during a public engagement rally in Belgut.

Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Belgut MP Nelson Koech and Women Representative Beatrice Chepngeno separately endorsed Kindiki, citing his working relationship with President William Ruto and his conduct in office.

Cheruiyot said the region would support Kindiki just as Ruto supported former President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 elections.

Koech and Chepngeno also pledged to back the Deputy President, signalling growing succession conversations within the President's political stronghold.