Addis Abeba — Nearly 700,000 people have been displaced by Moyale conflict along Ethiopia's border with Kenya and Somalia, with widespread destruction of homes and disruption of essential services, Islamic Relief Ethiopia said, warning of a deepening humanitarian crisis.

In a statement, the humanitarian organization estimated that 329,000 people had been displaced from Dawa Zone in the Somali Region and another 359,798 across southern Oromia, bringing the total to approximately 688,800. The fighting, which Islamic Relief said began on October 22 between Somali and Oromo communities, has reportedly spread as far as 300 kilometers from the border town of Moyale.

The latest figures mark a significant escalation of the crisis that began in Moyale on October 18, amid renewed territorial tensions between Oromia and Somali regional forces. The violence has since spread into surrounding districts in Borana Zone, with mediation efforts involving local elders and federal intervention failing to secure a lasting cessation of hostilities. Fighting reportedly resumed on November 16, causing further destruction of homes and businesses, according to Addis Standard's recent in-depth reporting.

Islamic Relief said the conflict had destroyed homes, businesses and fuel stations, while severely disrupting health, nutrition, water and sanitation services. Civilians remain vulnerable to attacks, and hundreds of thousands of displaced people will require assistance before they can safely return home.

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The crisis has also spilled across the border into Kenya, where approximately 50,000 people have reportedly sought safety and humanitarian assistance, placing additional pressure on local services and host communities.

"This is a volatile conflict driven by two ethnic groups competing for land and wealth in the borders of Ethiopia," said Kedir Musema Hameza, head of programs at Islamic Relief Ethiopia.

"Unfortunately, when conflict like this arises it is vulnerable civilians that end up paying a high price. We are seeing that now with this mass displacement of nearly 700,000 people fleeing the violence. This is a serious humanitarian incident which we are working to respond to," he added.

Hameza said the organization had received reports from local sources that fighting had subsided and that UN teams were travelling to affected areas to assess the condition of displaced communities and the extent of the destruction.

"Homes have been burnt and peoples lives have been hit. We need funding to respond and help these suffering communities," he said.

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Islamic Relief said it was preparing assistance, including cash support for displaced people, hygiene kits, community-based assistance and psychosocial support in conflict-affected areas.

The crisis has also disrupted cross-border trade along the strategic Nairobi-Addis Abeba highway and undermined pastoralist livelihoods on both sides of the border.

On November 19, the European Union had allocated €550,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance for people displaced by the conflict. The funding, to be channeled through UNHCR Kenya and the Kenya Red Cross Society, will support the provision of food, shelter, water and healthcare.

Despite reports of a lull in fighting, renewed clashes and stalled mediation efforts have left the prospect of a sustained ceasefire uncertain, as displacement continues to deepen the humanitarian emergency.