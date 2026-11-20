Mbare legislator Martin Matinyanya has donated 300 desks and chairs and 12 whiteboards to six schools in the constituency under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in an effort to improve learning conditions for pupils.

The donations were made to St Peter's Primary and Secondary School, Chiedza Primary School, Mbare High School, George Stark High School, Gwinyai Primary School and Harare High School.

Matinyanya also commissioned a borehole at Gwinyai Primary School, which is expected to improve access to clean water for pupils and staff.

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Speaking at the handover ceremony, Matinyanya said investing in education infrastructure was critical to creating a conducive learning environment and supporting the development of young people.

"Our children deserve to learn in a conducive environment where they have access to adequate furniture, teaching and learning materials, as well as essential services such as clean water. Through the CDF, we are making deliberate efforts to support our schools and ensure that no child is disadvantaged because of a lack of basic learning infrastructure," Matinyanya said.

He said the interventions were part of efforts to address some of the challenges facing schools in Mbare particularly shortages of essential learning materials and access to water.

Matinyanya said he remained committed to working with communities and relevant stakeholders to identify pressing needs and channel development resources towards improving service delivery.

Ward 3 Councillor Simbarashe Chanachimwe welcomed the donations saying the provision of desks, chairs and whiteboards would help improve the learning environment in schools.

"These donations are in line with the Government's Education 5.0 philosophy, which seeks to produce learners who are equipped with relevant knowledge, practical skills and innovative thinking to contribute meaningfully to national development," Chanachimwe said.

He said access to adequate classroom furniture and teaching materials was important in ensuring that pupils and teachers could carry out their work under better conditions.

Chanachimwe also welcomed the commissioning of the Gwinyai Primary School borehole, noting that reliable water supplies were essential for maintaining hygiene and promoting a healthy school environment.

The event was attended by Mbare/Hatfield District Schools Inspector Absolome Chinoona, parents and members of the ruling Zanu PF party.