Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote's planned N$43-billion petroleum storage terminal at Farm 58 in Walvis Bay has hit a series of technical and infrastructural hurdles, following formal objections from the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) over pipeline safety and calls from TransNamib to prioritise rail over road haulage. The massive facility is designed to receive fuel via pipelines connected to the existing Namport oil jetty.

However, progress on the mega-project hinges on securing an environmental clearance certificate from the Environmental Commissioner, a process that has brought critical zoning, safety and logistics concerns to the fore in a draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) seen by New Era.

Namport objected to the original pipeline route proposed inside the North Port, arguing that the layout submitted in project plans was flawed, encroached too close to residential zones and clashed with the port authority's long-term master plan.

Instead, Namport insisted the pipelines utilise its official service corridor standard, which had previously been shared with Dangote and the Municipality of Walvis Bay.

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Confirming the objection yesterday, Namport chief executive officer Andrew Kanime explained that the authority is designing its infrastructure to accommodate a future wave of compatible energy pipelines, including conventional fuel, green hydrogen, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

"You need to have one big corridor with all the various pipelines that are compatible with one another," he said.

He noted that companies operating outside port boundaries will rely on this central artery to connect to harbour vessels.

Beyond logistical efficiency, Kanime stated that public safety dictated the corridor's central placement inside an industrial zone."We plan so that pipelines are not close to residential areas or places where people gather, so that even if a pipe bursts, it is in the middle of an industrial area where you don't have residents living, thus minimising possible implications," he told New Era.

The draft EIA further reveals that a southern-perimeter corridor extends only to the national road and is strictly reserved for road access, electricity, water and sewer infrastructure.

Namport also rejected an alternative route mapped in the plans, deeming it impractical because it traverses towering sand dunes, while noting that waterfront obstructions restrict access to existing and planned liquid bulk jetties solely to the northern service corridor.

Following the pushback, Dangote confirmed on 10 November that all pipelines within port limits, from the jetty and landfall through the North Port to the port boundary, will adhere to Namport's official corridors.

"No product pipelines will be routed along the southern perimeter of the port. Outside the port limits, the pipelines will follow the municipality's common-user corridor," the EIA states.

Nevertheless, the final alignment and tie-in between the two corridors remain subject to formal Namport approval and a municipal servitude agreement.

TransNamib fears

Alongside port routing disputes, national rail operator TransNamib has lodged a written submission urging that rail be established as the primary mode of fuel transport from the terminal to prevent further strain and safety hazards on coastal highways.

Given the sheer scale of the facility and anticipated fuel volumes, TransNamib stated that "rail should be the preferred mode of transport," warning that coastal roads are already heavily congested and that "moving fuel by road poses a severe safety hazard".

Pointing to major government investments in rail upgrades and National Development Plan 6 (NDP6), which positions rail at the heart of Namibia's regional logistics hub ambitions, a company official confirmed yesterday that TransNamib has requested urgent consultations to ensure the terminal's logistics are built around rail.

While the draft EIA indicates that Dangote has included provisions for a rail loading gantry featuring 10 loading points and an approximately 600-metre siding at Farm 58, actual rail utilisation remains contingent on technical, commercial and operational feasibility.

Heavy truck traffic

The stakes for Walvis Bay's road network are high.

According to EIA projections, relying exclusively on road transport would unleash roughly 270 fuel tankers per day onto local roads, translating to approximately 540 heavy vehicle movements daily.

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By contrast, running just one train a day would replace around 55 road tankers, cutting daily tanker traffic to roughly 215.

Any surge in heavy tanker movements would compound existing wear and tear on Walvis Bay's transport arteries, which already bear the brunt of port cargo traffic.

Earlier this year, the Road Fund Administration (RFA) boosted its five-year road rehabilitation allocation for Walvis Bay from N$250 million to approximately N$400 million to upgrade vital commercial and port-access roads.

Questions sent to Walvis Bay mayor Johannes Shimbilinga regarding the terminal's anticipated impact on coastal road infrastructure, maintenance budgets and network capacity had gone unanswered by the time of going to print.

Construction of the facility cannot commence until the Environmental Commissioner rules on the EIA application.

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