President Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, have launched the Shs110 billion Double Q Automotive Assembly Plant in Nakirebe, Mpigi District, in a major boost to Uganda's automotive industry, job creation and regional industrialisation.

The launch, held on Thursday, November 19, 2026, marked the culmination of President Suluhu's two-day state visit to Uganda and highlighted the commitment of the two countries to strengthening economic cooperation and developing regional manufacturing value chains.

Established on 45 acres of privately acquired land, the facility assembles Sinotruk heavy-duty trucks and represents international automotive brands GMC and XCMG in Uganda. It has an annual assembly capacity of 4,000 trucks.

Speaking at the launch, President Museveni commended Double Q Automotive and its Chinese partners for investing in Uganda, urging them to strengthen linkages between vehicle assembly and local steel production to increase domestic value addition.

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"On behalf of Uganda, I want to thank you so much for investing in Uganda to assemble trucks, and also to build local parts, and eventually link up with the local steel industry," President Museveni said.

He noted that the facility was already undertaking vehicle body-building operations, contributing approximately 20 per cent in local value addition. He welcomed plans to progressively incorporate locally manufactured steel and other materials into vehicle production.

President Museveni said Uganda's iron ore deposits presented an opportunity to develop a strong domestic steel industry that would supply manufacturers with raw materials, reduce reliance on imported components and retain more value within the economy.

He also highlighted the importance of combining Uganda's natural resources with those of neighbouring countries to accelerate industrial development.

Citing Uganda's iron ore deposits and Tanzania's natural gas reserves, he said regional cooperation would enable the two countries to maximise their resources, attract investment and expand manufacturing.

"You find that Tanzania has got gas, Uganda has got iron ore, and other products. So, when you put them together, instead of using them in a fragmented way, you will do better business. You succeed more easily," he said.

He identified natural resources, production, markets and communication as critical pillars of economic transformation, stressing that Africa must overcome fragmented markets and embrace economic integration.

"This is not just music; it is showing the future. If you want to succeed, you need a united market for Africa," he said.

President Museveni called on African leaders to prioritise the creation of a larger continental market that would support local industries, facilitate trade and improve the competitiveness of African products.

He also challenged journalists to give prominence to economic transformation, wealth creation and regional integration, arguing that public communication should help citizens appreciate the opportunities arising from Africa's development agenda.

The President encouraged more Chinese companies to invest in Africa, describing the continent as the business centre of the future.

He noted that Africa's population, currently estimated at 1.5 billion, is projected to reach 2.5 billion within the next 30 years, creating an expanding market for goods and services.

Suluhu Calls for Regional Industrial Cooperation

President Suluhu described the plant as an important milestone in Uganda's industrialisation journey, congratulating the government for supporting domestic manufacturing initiatives such as Double Q Automotive and Kiira Motors.

She said industrialisation was no longer merely an economic option but a necessity for transforming African economies through job creation, value addition, technology transfer, export growth and reduced dependence on imported manufactured goods.

The Tanzanian leader urged East African Community member states to accelerate their transition from predominantly agricultural economies towards industrial production while modernising agriculture to provide raw materials for manufacturing.

"Let us turn from being consumers of imported goods to regional production and marketing hubs. We should aspire to manufacture, assemble, and produce," she said.

However, she cautioned against unnecessary competition among East African countries in establishing similar industries, calling for complementary industrial policies that would strengthen regional value chains.

Citing the presence of Sinotruk operations in both Uganda and Tanzania, President Suluhu said the investments should be viewed as opportunities for regional cooperation rather than competing ventures.

"East Africa must compete with the world, not within itself," she said.

She welcomed proposals for harmonised regulations governing vehicle assembly and manufacturing across the region, saying a coordinated approach would create a stronger market for locally manufactured products.

President Suluhu revealed that Tanzania was exploring partnerships to establish a railway locomotive manufacturing plant as part of its efforts to expand domestic industrial capacity.

She also emphasised the importance of providing reliable regional markets for locally assembled vehicles, pointing to the growing demand for transport and logistics services.

The Tanzanian President cited the Port of Dar es Salaam, which handled approximately 33 million tonnes of cargo in 2026, as evidence of the expanding regional market and the need for increased transportation capacity.

Earlier, the two leaders toured the facility, inspected its production lines and interacted with management, engineers and employees.

China Pledges Continued Industrial Cooperation

China's Ambassador to Uganda, Wu Guangrong, said the presence of the two Presidents at the launch demonstrated their commitment to industrial development and regional economic cooperation.

He noted that high-level government support gave investors confidence to deepen their investments and partnerships in the region.

Wu commended Double Q Automotive for expanding from construction materials and vehicle sales into local vehicle assembly. He encouraged Chinese companies operating in Uganda to comply with local laws, uphold workplace safety standards, protect the environment and invest in developing local talent.

He reaffirmed China's commitment to strengthening industrial and skills development cooperation with Uganda to support the country's economic transformation.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama, said the Shs110 billion investment had created substantial employment opportunities, particularly for young Ugandans.

He said the plant directly employs more than 1,200 Ugandans, many of whom have acquired practical skills through government skilling programmes and on-the-job training.

Byamukama disclosed that the lowest-paid employee earns approximately Shs800,000 per month, commending the company for providing decent employment and contributing to the development of Uganda's industrial workforce.

He also revealed that the government was engaging Double Q Automotive on plans to expand its operations beyond vehicle assembly into manufacturing, including the establishment of a tyre production facility at Kayunga Industrial Park.

The proposed expansion, he said, would further strengthen Uganda's automotive manufacturing capacity and reduce dependence on imported vehicle components.

The Minister commended President Museveni's skilling initiatives, noting that they had equipped young people with practical competencies required in the manufacturing sector.

Double Q Automotive Managing Director, Lin Yu, said the company began operations in Uganda in 2013 as a transporter of construction materials before gradually expanding into the automotive industry.

He said the company initially ventured into the supply of Sinotruk spare parts, after-sales services and vehicle leasing before becoming an official Sinotruk distributor in Uganda in 2017.

In 2020, Double Q started assembling Sinotruk vehicles locally, with more than 5,000 trucks having since been assembled through its Ugandan operations.

Yu said the assembly line has an annual capacity of 4,000 trucks, adding that the company intends to expand into passenger vehicles and electric trucks.

He said Double Q's ambition extends beyond assembling imported vehicle components to developing a broader automotive manufacturing ecosystem through local steel production, engineering, metal fabrication and logistics.

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"We want to buy more materials locally, make more truck parts in Uganda, and expand our work in metal fabrication, engineering, and logistics," Yu said.

He reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the government's Buy Uganda, Build Uganda policy through increased engagement with local suppliers and manufacturers.

Yu added that Double Q was developing training partnerships with Kyambogo University, Uganda Christian University and Nakawa Vocational Institute to bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical industrial skills.

The partnerships are expected to develop a pool of Ugandan engineers, technicians and other professionals capable of supporting the country's growing automotive industry.

He said the company also intends to leverage Uganda's iron ore resources and the development of the local steel industry to progressively manufacture vehicle components within the country.

Double Q Automotive currently operates in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, positioning it as a regional player in the automotive and logistics sectors.

Meanwhile, Sinotruk International General Manager, Song Yang, thanked the Ugandan government for creating an enabling environment for investment and manufacturing.

He said Sinotruk products serve customers in more than 160 countries and regions, with the company's overseas heavy-duty truck sales exceeding 1.2 million units.

Yang projected that the company would produce and sell more than 360,000 heavy-duty trucks globally in 2026, approximately 110,000 of which would be destined for African markets.

He said the company's success should not only be measured by sales volumes but also by the jobs created, skills transferred and value delivered to local economies.

The launch was attended by ministers and senior government officials from Uganda and Tanzania, representatives of the Chinese business community, automotive industry players and other invited guests.