The government will not automatically remove second-hand tyres from the Namibian market, despite growing concerns about road safety, as it moves towards introducing stricter controls on the quality of imported tyres.

Works and Transport Minister Veikko Nekundi said a blanket ban could make tyres unaffordable for many Namibians, particularly low-income motorists who depend on cheaper second-hand tyres.

"What we have to do is to improve the quality of the tyres we bring in. There is no way we can automatically remove second-hand tyres from the market. It's going to cause a public disorder," Nekundi said during a meeting with tyre importers and other stakeholders in Windhoek.

His remarks come as Namibia enters the festive season, when more people are expected to travel on the country's roads. The meeting focused on how to strengthen tyre import standards without placing an unreasonable financial burden on motorists.

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The discussions centred on the age of imported tyres, their condition, tread depth and whether second-hand tyres should continue to be allowed into the country.

Participants raised concerns that old tyres could put motorists and other road users at risk, especially in Namibia's hot weather conditions, which can speed up the deterioration of rubber.

One participant speaking from a road-safety perspective warned that tyres become less reliable as they age.

"After the age of 10-years, you will experience this rubber degradation. You will experience some other elements, like your cracking will also start coming in," the participant said.

The participant added that the tyres also lose elasticity and that Namibia's high temperatures worsen the problem.

"From the road safety perspective, I would consider that it is much safer to maybe extend it from five to ten years. We cannot go beyond that," the participant said.

However, the meeting did not settle on a final age limit. Suggestions included allowing tyres of up to five or six years old at the point of importation, while setting a separate limit for how long they could remain in use on the road.

One proposal discussed was an eight-year limit for tyres fitted to vehicles. Other participants argued that technical advice from tyre manufacturers should guide the final decision.

Nekundi cautioned against imposing restrictions that could make it difficult for businesses and consumers, saying the government wanted to improve the quality of imported tyres rather than simply remove cheaper options from the market.

"What we have to do is to improve the quality of the tyres we bring in," he said.

He added: "There is no way we can automatically remove second-hand tires from the market. It's going to cause a public disorder."

The question of how old an imported tyre should be before it is rejected, however, remained unresolved.

One participant proposed that tyres should not be allowed into the country if they were older than six years, while their use on vehicles should be limited to between eight and 10-years. The participant pointed to recommendations from major tyre manufacturers, saying: "A lot of them are around the eight-year mark. Michelin specifically is at a 10-year mark."

A road-safety representative warned that age was important because tyres deteriorate over time, particularly under Namibia's hot weather conditions.

"After the age of ten years, you will experience this rubber degradation. You will experience some other elements, like your cracking will also start coming in," the representative said.

The representative added that tyre elasticity also diminishes as the rubber ages, increasing the risks for motorists.

However, participants argued that age alone should not determine whether a tyre is safe. They called for physical inspections, minimum tread-depth requirements and checks for visible damage.

The discussion also exposed practical concerns about enforcing the proposed standards. One participant questioned how authorities would manage certification for the thousands of tyre models imported into the country.

"There are about 3 000 SKUs and more in the country. How fast can they give certificates?" the participant asked, warning that delays in approving products could disrupt importers' businesses.

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Another concern was the cost for motorists, particularly those who cannot afford brand-new tyres. A participant said the government needed to consider the people who rely on second-hand tyres before introducing restrictions.

The environmental impact was also raised, with one participant pointing out that Namibia had limited facilities to deal with discarded tyres.

"In Namibia, we all know that we don't have any recycling plant for tires," the participant said.

The meeting did not reach a final agreement on the proposed age limits or a blanket ban on second-hand tyres. Officials indicated that the concerns raised would have to be considered in the draft regulations.

Nekundi said the government wanted the regulations to improve safety while keeping tyres accessible to ordinary Namibians. The final position will depend on the standards and measures developed through the regulatory process.