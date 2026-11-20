Security-related ministries are set to receive a combined ZWG59.5 billion in the 2027 National Budget, as Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube unveiled allocations that critics may argue do little to address some of the country's most pressing social and economic challenges.

Presented under the theme "Accelerating Economic Transformation and Building Resilience to Climate and Global Shocks", the budget comes at a critical time as Zimbabwe continues implementing the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), covering the 2026-2030 period, towards achieving upper-middle-income status by 2030.

However, despite the looming threat of a severe El Niño-induced drought, agriculture, food security, climate and the environment were ranked fourth among the government's national priorities.

The first three priorities are macroeconomic stability and financial sector deepening; inclusive economic growth and structural transformation; and infrastructure development and housing.

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Other priorities include science, technology, digital innovation and human capital development.

Notably, security-related ministries received a combined ZWG59.5 billion, with the Ministry of Defence allocated ZWG23.4 billion, the Office of the President and Cabinet ZWG15.6 billion, and the Ministry of Home Affairs ZWG20.5 billion.

The allocations come as the country prepares for the potential impact of drought, raising questions about the relative priority given to social protection and food security.

People-centred ministries also received significant allocations, with the Ministry of Health and Child Care allocated ZWG33.7 billion, while Primary and Secondary Education received ZWG46.8 billion.

While the allocations are substantial, citizens may remain sceptical about their potential impact, given the history of government ministries receiving significantly less than their approved budgets. Actual disbursements have often hovered slightly above 50% of allocations.

A further concern is that a substantial proportion of ministry budgets is traditionally consumed by employment costs, leaving limited resources for capital expenditure and service delivery.

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment received just ZWG1.6 billion, an allocation that raises questions about the resources available to address the challenges facing one of the country's largest demographic groups.

According to ILOSTAT, Zimbabwe's youth NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training) rate stood at 47.7% in 2025, representing an estimated 2.5 million young people.

Meanwhile, ZimStat reported a rate of 47.6%, equivalent to 1,267,065 young people aged 15 to 24, in its second-quarter 2025 Labour Force Survey.

The figures highlight the scale of the challenge facing the government as it seeks to expand opportunities for young people through employment, education and skills development.

The Ministry of Women Affairs and Community Development was allocated ZWG1.5 billion, raising concerns about the resources available to advance gender equality and support women, particularly amid declining donor support.

Housing also received a relatively modest allocation, with the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities getting ZWG1.5 billion.

The funding comes against a backdrop of growing housing demand and the mushrooming of illegal settlements across the country, as many citizens struggle to access affordable and properly serviced residential stands.

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Presenting the budget, Ncube said the 2027 fiscal blueprint was anchored on revenue collections of ZWG288 billion, equivalent to 16.9% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), against projected expenditure of ZWG290.9 billion, or 17.1% of GDP.

The resulting budget deficit is projected at ZWG3.2 billion, representing 0.2% of GDP, which the minister said reflected government's commitment to fiscal prudence and aligning expenditure with available domestic resources.

Ncube said the macroeconomic environment remained stable, underpinned by currency, price and exchange rate stability.

He added that government had maintained a strong fiscal position, with revenue collections outperforming targets to reach ZWG224.7 billion, while expenditure was contained at ZWG188.7 billion during the period January to September 2026.