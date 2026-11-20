The Parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs has accused officials of exploiting development projects in Karamoja for personal gain, saying billions of shillings spent on water infrastructure have failed to address the region's persistent food insecurity.

Presenting the committee's report on the famine and food insecurity crisis in Karamoja, its chairperson, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, said government interventions had not delivered lasting improvements in the lives of the region's people.

"Unless those who gain from Karamoja's suffering are identified and made to account, the next drought will produce the same report," Mapenduzi told Parliament.

"Karamoja is not poor for lack of money spent in its name. Money has gone on rations that last a week, dams that hold no water, goats that die and iron sheets that roofed other people's homes and farms," he added.

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Mapenduzi said the central question for Parliament should not be how much money government had spent, but whether the expenditure had improved people's lives.

The report found that none of the 106 valley tanks constructed at a cost of Shs8.7 billion and the five dams built at Shs45 billion was functional, with some of the projects existing only on paper.

"We were told that all the 54 valley dams in Kotido are dry. The only dam still holding water is Longor Dam, built in 1925 using labour-based methods," Mapenduzi said.

"A dam dug by hand a century ago is outperforming 54 modern valley tanks. That tells you everything about where the money has been going," he added.

The committee recommended that the Auditor General conduct a value-for-money audit of all valley dams in Karamoja by the end of the current financial year.

It also urged government to stop funding new valley tanks and dams without hydrogeological studies, maintenance budgets and the involvement of district authorities.

"We must first de-silt what exists before the 2027 rains, instead of digging new holes to steal from," Mapenduzi said.

Insecurity and livestock losses

On insecurity, cross-border migration and livestock losses, the committee reported that families from Kenya's Turkana community had entered Kaabong District with about 120,000 livestock.

Mapenduzi said the influx had increased pressure on relief food and water supplies intended for residents of the district.

"In Kaabong, families from Turkana have entered with about 120,000 livestock. They are now sharing the same relief food and water meant for our people," he said.

"While Karamoja has disarmed, neighbouring communities in Kenya have not. Hunger and insecurity are reinforcing each other," he added.

The committee recommended that government strengthen security along the Kenya-Uganda border and work with Kenyan authorities to curb raids and the movement of illegal firearms.

It also called for the verification of livestock losses and compensation of legitimate claimants.

"You cannot tell people to stop raiding when you have not compensated what was taken from them," Mapenduzi said.

Calls for a 10-year development framework

The committee also criticised the project-based approach to development in Karamoja, arguing that isolated interventions had failed to address the region's long-standing challenges and had created opportunities for the misuse of public funds.

"The project approach has failed Karamoja. Isolated projects are not working and are being used as a hub to steal money," Mapenduzi said.

He called for the adoption of a 10-year Karamoja Integrated Development Plan prepared by the National Planning Authority in collaboration with the Ministry for Karamoja Affairs.

"What Karamoja needs is not another scattered project. It needs a single framework, the 10-year Karamoja Integrated Development Plan, to which every ministry and development partner must align," he said.

The committee further recommended that government establish national and regional food reserves, including silos and district stores in Karamoja, to reduce delays in delivering relief supplies from other parts of the country.

"Relief should not be delayed because we are hauling food from Gulu and Kampala. Karamoja must have its own silos and district stores as required by the Constitution," Mapenduzi said.

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Minority report highlights accountability gaps

Meanwhile, the minority report, presented by MP Harriet Nakwedde, identified weaknesses in coordination, accountability and community participation as factors contributing to the recurring crisis.

"The majority report tells you what failed, but it does not tell you why it keeps failing," Nakwedde said.

She argued that government programmes were often designed centrally, delivered late and abandoned before they could produce meaningful results.

"The gaps are in coordination, in accountability and in listening to the people of Karamoja themselves. Government programmes are designed in Kampala, delivered late, and abandoned before they work," she said.

Nakwedde warned that unless government addressed the gap between budgeted funds, money actually released and resources reaching intended beneficiaries, the region would continue to experience preventable suffering.

"Until we close the gap between what is budgeted, what is released and what actually reaches Karamoja, we shall continue to bury people and write reports," she said.