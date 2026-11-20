Uganda has suspended concerts, festivals, rallies and other mass gatherings in 34 high-risk border districts as government tightens surveillance and cross-border controls to prevent the importation of Ebola Virus Disease from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The restrictions, announced by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, November 19, take immediate effect. Any public gathering in the affected districts will require written clearance from the ministry.

The measures form part of an expanded national response targeting potential routes of Ebola transmission, particularly informal border crossings and uncontrolled movement of people.

The ministry said continued movement across the borders, including through ungazetted crossing points, poses a heightened risk of importing the virus and triggering community transmission.

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In a public health statement, Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine said surveillance had identified persistent cross-border movement as a major concern, prompting the National Task Force on Epidemic Preparedness and Response to introduce additional containment measures.

"With the current heightened surveillance, the Ministry has observed continued movement of people across our borders, including through ungazetted crossing points, which has increased the risk of the disease entering Uganda and spreading to our communities and to other countries," Atwine said.

Under the new directives, Ugandans returning from the DRC will undergo mandatory health risk assessments and be placed under either 21-day quarantine or monitored self-isolation.

Humanitarian workers crossing the border will also require prior clearance from the Director General of Health Services, while the movement of bodies into or out of Uganda will be prohibited without official authorisation.

Government has warned that individuals involved in illegal border crossings, as well as those facilitating such movements, will face prosecution or other penalties under the law.

The restrictions also extend to air transport, with screening and other preventive measures intensified at Entebbe International Airport for arriving and departing passengers.

All air travellers are required to complete passenger locator forms before boarding to support contact tracing in the event of a suspected infection.

Airlines and other transport operators found knowingly carrying unauthorised or improperly documented travellers will also face sanctions.

Authorities have directed that all new arrivals and people relocating into high-risk border districts be immediately reported to Local Council I chairpersons to strengthen community-level monitoring of population movements.

The ministry has further prohibited the movement of day scholars from the DRC into Uganda's 34 designated high-risk districts and vice versa.

Boarding students suspected of possible exposure will be required to complete 21 days of quarantine in designated facilities before returning to school.

Hotels and other accommodation facilities have also been directed to maintain accurate guest registers, verify visitors using valid identification documents and make the records available to health and security authorities upon request.

Schools, health facilities, transport terminals, places of worship, hotels and other public spaces must provide handwashing facilities and observe infection prevention and control protocols.

Radio stations operating in border districts have meanwhile been directed to dedicate at least two hours every month to public awareness campaigns on Ebola prevention, as authorities seek to improve public understanding of the disease and encourage early reporting of suspected cases.

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The ministry said Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of infected people, deceased persons or infected animals.

Symptoms include sudden fever, headache, muscle pain, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

The public has been urged to avoid contact with anyone exhibiting such symptoms and with bodies of people who have died from unexplained illnesses.

Ugandans have also been advised to maintain regular handwashing with soap and clean water and promptly report suspected cases to the nearest health facility.

Atwine said the ministry would continue working with security agencies, local leaders, airline operators, the media and communities to enforce the measures and strengthen national preparedness as the situation evolves.