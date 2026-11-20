The Ministry of Health has directed environmental health officers across the country to intensify inspections of restaurants, food businesses, abattoirs and households in a renewed effort to prevent disease outbreaks and improve public sanitation.

The directive was issued by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine during a meeting with Assistant District Health Officers in charge of Environmental Health, Senior Environmental Health Officers, Principal Health Inspectors and Environmental Health Officers to assess their performance.

Atwine challenged the officers to strengthen enforcement of public health regulations, particularly in areas where poor hygiene, unsafe food handling and inadequate sanitation expose communities to disease.

She said disease prevention remains one of the government's key strategies for protecting public health and reducing the financial burden associated with treating avoidable illnesses.

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President Yoweri Museveni has repeatedly emphasised the importance of disease prevention in building a healthier and more productive population, Atwine noted.

"When you return to your duty stations, start with your immediate surroundings. Inspect food preparation and handling in restaurants and small businesses, use of Kavera and harmful chemicals in food, hygiene in abattoirs, general sanitation, and households and businesses operating without toilets," Atwine said.

She questioned whether environmental health officers were adequately inspecting public places and enforcing existing public health standards, urging them to take their responsibilities more seriously.

The Permanent Secretary further called for renewed enforcement of laws and local government by-laws to address poor sanitation, unsafe food handling and businesses operating without proper toilet facilities.

"You are at the centre of making this happen. Strengthen inspections, enforce existing laws and by-laws, and restore a culture of proactive public health inspection. Prevention must begin in our communities," she said.

The meeting is part of efforts to strengthen environmental health services and ensure officers take a more active role in preventing disease through routine inspections, improved hygiene and enforcement of public health standards.