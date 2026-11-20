Dennis Karera, the Vice Chairperson representing Rwanda on the East African Business Council (EABC) Executive Committee and Governing Council, has called for the removal of taxes on air tickets between Kigali and Entebbe.

He said it would lower airfares and encourage more people to travel between the two cities.

ALSO READ: Uganda Airlines' daily Kigali flights open new business, tourism opportunities

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Karera said making air travel more affordable would stimulate cross-border tourism and increase spending in hotels, restaurants and other businesses in both capitals.

He made the remarks on November 18, during the launch of Uganda Airlines' daily direct flights between Entebbe and Kigali.

ALSO READ: Uganda Airlines to start direct flights to Kigali

"If I knew that the ticket is $90 to Kampala, believe me, your joints, the outing places, will be too full every other weekend. And likewise in Kigali," he said.

He urged ministers responsible for transport in both countries to engage their counterparts and work towards removing taxes and fees that increase the cost of air travel.

Karera argued that the revenue governments collect from taxing airline tickets could be outweighed by the economic activity generated when more people travel and spend money in either city.

"The money we would spend enjoying ourselves in both cities, sleeping in different places, eating all the food, is a lot of tax. So you don't need to get this money from the airline. You need people to come and sleep in hotels and eat the food," he said.

Col. Claudien Bizimungu, Rwanda's Minister of State for Infrastructure, welcomed the new flights, saying improved connectivity would create opportunities for investment, tourism, business and stronger social ties.

"As neighbouring countries, bound by long-standing bonds of brotherhood and friendship, and as members of the East African Community, we share common interests in facilitating the movement of people, goods, services and investments across our borders," he said.

He added that better connectivity would contribute to wider regional economic integration.

Uganda Airlines has introduced seven weekly flights between Entebbe and Kigali, with the inaugural flight landing at Kigali International Airport on Wednesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Susan Batuuka, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, said daily operations would give passengers greater flexibility for business trips, official visits, weekend travel and family engagements.

Uganda's High Commissioner to Rwanda, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Robert Rusoke, said limited convenient air connectivity had previously increased the cost and inconvenience of travel for businesspeople, families and professionals.

He said the new route should make movement between the two countries easier and more cost-effective.

Pearl Hoareau Kakooza, Chairperson of the Uganda Tourism Board, called on tourism operators in both countries to develop joint packages and promote East Africa as a shared destination.

She highlighted opportunities to combine tourism attractions in Rwanda and Uganda, including mountain gorilla experiences in the Virunga Massif.

Uganda Airlines commenced commercial operations in August 2019. The Kigali launch follows the introduction of flights to Accra, Ghana, on October 27.

Rwandan visitors account for 20 per cent of arrivals at Entebbe International Airport, making Rwanda Uganda's second-largest source market.