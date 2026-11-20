The examination results of 1,630 candidates implicated in examination malpractice during the 2025/26 Advanced Level National Examinations have been cancelled following a review by the Ministry of Education.

The findings of the review were announced on Thursday, November 19, or more than two months after A-Level examination results were announced in September.

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A total of 108,722 candidates sat the examinations during the academic year, meaning the confirmed malpractice cases account for approximately 1.5 per cent of all candidates.

The review covered 1,097 candidates who were initially implicated in examination malpractice. Of these, 30 were cleared and their examination results released, the ministry said in statement on Thursday.

It added that further 563 candidates were found to have engaged in examination malpractice, bringing the total number of confirmed malpractice cases to 1,630.

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"The examination results of the 563 additional candidates found to have engaged in examination malpractice have been cancelled, and their certificates revoked," the ministry said.

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) will formally communicate the decisions to each affected candidate individually on Friday.

The ministry said it considered the review of the cases closed. "No further action will be taken in relation to the cases covered by this review," it added.

Candidates whose results have been cancelled can still continue their education through two options. They may repeat the year at their current schools or transfer to other schools, subject to applicable admission procedures, the ministry said.

Alternatively, they can register to sit the National Examinations as private candidates.

The ministry said it remained "committed to safeguarding the integrity and fairness of national examinations" while ensuring that learners have opportunities to continue their education.