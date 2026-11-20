Africa's instant payment systems processed 71.4 billion transactions worth $1.8 trillion in 2025, according to a new report. The number of transactions rose by 11 per cent from 2024 and was nearly triple the 26.4 billion recorded in 2021.

The average payment fell from $43 in 2022 to $26 in 2025, indicating rapid adoption of instant payments for smaller, everyday purchases and transfers.

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The fifth edition of the State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems in Africa report was launched on Thursday, November 19, in Mauritius, by AfricaNenda Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the World Bank Group.

Instant payment systems (IPS) are payment methods that are open to many users, operate digitally, and allow for quick, near-instant transactions around the clock, every day of the year, or as close to that as possible.

The report identified 39 operational systems serving 43 African countries as of July 2026, up from 29 systems in 2022. Four went live between July 2025 and July 2026, including BurundiPay in Burundi, Pay Na-Na in Liberia and NimbaPay in Guinea. The fourth, PI-SPI, enables domestic and cross-border instant payments across the eight countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union.

The report indicated that active account use is about seven percentage points higher in countries with an instant payment system than in those without one.

"Instant payment systems can deepen financial inclusion through increased usage of digital payment," said Sabine Mensah, Deputy CEO of AfricaNenda Foundation.

Mensah said a record of digital transactions could help individuals access credit, while merchants can pay suppliers immediately without having to gather cash.

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Nigeria's NIBSS Instant Payment(NIP) remains the only system to reach the mature level on AfricaNenda's inclusivity scale. Rwanda's eKash was among 11 systems rated at the progressed level.

eKash now processes more than 1.3 million transactions a day, up from about 60,000, according to Aimable Rukundo, who leads digital innovation and projects at RSwitch, the system's operator. He said the transaction success rate exceeds 98 per cent.

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Rwanda is working to connect eKash to the Tanzania Instant Payment System (TIPS) so users can send money between the two countries. Rukundo said discussions were in their final stages and that the two countries' central banks were in contact to finalize regulatory guidelines.

Mensah pointed to eKash's transaction validation and confirmation messages as features that can help build users' trust. She said linking national systems could also make it cheaper to send money across borders.

"We believe interconnecting payment systems can be a key solution to affordable cross-border payments and a key step to enabling more regional systems," she said.

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Rukundo said Rwanda is also in talks with Kenya and that the connection with Cambodia's instant payment system was technically ready.

He added RSwitch was engaging the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), with technical preparations complete and regulatory compliance discussions still underway.

As Rwanda's instant payment system works towards a mature rating, Rukundo said RSwitch plans to expand what people can do with the system, including receiving payments from the government and sending money across borders.