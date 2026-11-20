San Jose, California - President Cyril Ramaphosa has positioned South Africa as a potentially strategic partner in the development of the artificial intelligence (AI) economy, touting the country's energy resources, industrial base, research capabilities and access to the African market as appealing attributes.

Addressing the South Africa and the AI Opportunity Conference in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, the President said South Africa is seeking meaningful partnerships that would attract investment, strengthen local capabilities and create new economic opportunities.

The conference was held under the theme: "Building the African AI Economy: Infrastructure, Investment and Innovation" and forms part of President Ramaphosa's working visit to Silicon Valley.

He said South Africa had come to demonstrate not only what it hoped to gain from the AI revolution, but also what it could contribute to the global technology industry.

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"We believe that there is a compelling case for a partnership founded on mutual benefit, shared innovation and the creation of new economic opportunities," the President said.

He noted that AI is an entire economic ecosystem, extending beyond software and algorithms to include minerals, electricity, data centres, telecommunications networks, research, manufacturing and the development of applications.

"There is value to be created, investment to be attracted and employment to be generated at every stage of this ecosystem," he said.

Data centres and energy infrastructure

The President identified the growing demand for computing infrastructure as an opportunity for South Africa to attract significant investment.

He said the countries able to develop computing infrastructure, advanced technologies, data and scientific capabilities would enjoy considerable advantages in the emerging global economy.

Africa, despite being home to nearly one-fifth of humanity, accounts for only a small fraction of global data centre capacity.

"This presents South Africa with a significant opportunity.

"We have substantial energy resources, including some of the world's best solar and wind resources.

"We are implementing far-reaching reforms to our electricity sector, expanding generation capacity, strengthening transmission infrastructure and creating a more competitive electricity market," he said.

He described the sustained reduction in load shedding as a demonstration of the progress that can be achieved through focused implementation, cooperation and reform.

"We now need to build on this progress to ensure that electricity becomes an enabler of industrial growth and technological development," President Ramaphosa noted.

The President pointed to existing industrial sites, including power station sites approaching the end of their operational lives, which could potentially be redeveloped into centres of new economic activity.

With appropriate planning, technical assessments and investment, these sites could accommodate data centres, advanced manufacturing and digital industries.

"In this way, we can give new economic life to communities that have powered South Africa's development for generations," he said.

Building local industries around AI investment

President Ramaphosa said South Africa should seek to become a preferred destination for investment in AI computing infrastructure serving both its domestic economy and the wider African market.

He noted that large data centre developments could generate demand for construction, electrical engineering, cooling systems, transformers, switchgear, energy storage and specialised maintenance services.

Such investments could also create opportunities for local manufacturers and suppliers, while stimulating further investment in electricity generation, transmission and telecommunications.

However, he cautioned that building data centres alone would not deliver the employment and industrial development the country needed.

"We must use these investments to build wider industrial ecosystems, develop skills, strengthen local supply chains and create new enterprises.

"Our objective must be to turn investment in computing infrastructure into a catalyst for broad-based economic development," he said.

The President called for a coordinated investment proposition that would make it easier for companies seeking to establish AI infrastructure and operations in South Africa to navigate government processes.

Furthermore, investors should be presented with clear opportunities, defined processes and credible implementation arrangements, supported by coordination across government on approvals, electricity connections, land availability and infrastructure planning.

Invitation to technology companies

President Ramaphosa invited international technology companies to invest in South Africa's digital and computing infrastructure, establish research and development facilities and work with local universities, science councils and technology enterprises.

He said South Africa offered an established industrial economy, a sophisticated financial system, a strong scientific base, energy resources, advanced connectivity and access to a growing continental market.

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"We are not asking for charity. We are presenting an investment and partnership opportunity.

"South Africa offers an established industrial economy, a sophisticated financial system, a strong scientific base, substantial energy resources, advanced connectivity and access to a large and growing continental market," he said.

The President said the partnerships should develop local capabilities, transfer knowledge, deepen research collaboration, create opportunities for South African enterprises and support skills development and employment.

He said the success of the working visit should ultimately be measured by the investments, partnerships, technologies and enterprises that emerge from the engagements.

"The true measure of the success of this visit will not be the number of companies we have visited or the number of meetings we have held.

"It will be the investments that follow, the partnerships that are established, the technologies that are developed, the enterprises that are created and the opportunities that are opened to our people," he said. - SAnews.gov.za