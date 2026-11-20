Deputy President Paul Mashatile has committed to strengthening Operation Prosper rather than discontinuing it, pointing to progress made in tackling crime and improving safety and security across the country.

Between 1 April and 30 September this year, the operation led to the arrest of more than 4 000 people for a wide range of offences.

A further 977 arrests were made for other offences, including burglary, robbery, possession of dangerous weapons, malicious damage to property, contraventions of the Second-Hand Goods Act, road traffic offences, fraud and liquor-related crimes.

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Under Operation Prosper, members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are working with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to prevent and combat crime and to preserve law and order, with a focus on illegal mining and gangsterism. The soldiers are assisting the police in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, North West and Western Cape.

Speaking virtually during Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly, the Deputy President said Operation Prosper continues to restore stability in areas of the Western Cape affected by gang-related violence.

"As government, however, we are concerned about the escalating levels of violence and murders linked to disputes between taxi operators over routes and control of parts of taxi associations in the Western Cape.

"These disputes are putting the lives of commuters, residents and taxi operators at risk. We therefore call on all parties involved in these disputes, including leaders of taxi associations, to work with the police to restore peace and protect our residents," Mashatile said on Thursday.

He said government will continue to coordinate and implement joint operations in the Western Cape under Operation Prosper through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints).

These include high-visibility patrols, roadblocks, stop-and-search operations and targeted, intelligence-driven raids aimed at disrupting criminal activity and improving safety in affected communities.

On 27 May this year, the Deputy President conducted an oversight visit to the Cape Flats to monitor progress in the implementation of the operation.

He acknowledged that violence continues to affect communities in the Cape Flats despite Operation Prosper, but committed to strengthening operations.

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"I do not think the solution should be to withdraw the resources. I believe we should rather improve the way those resources are used. If we do not provide the police with the resources they need, they may blame the national government and say they cannot succeed because they are not receiving the necessary support.

"Instead, we should strengthen oversight and put pressure on the police to ensure that the resources we are providing deliver results," Mashatile said.

He added that police, the SANDF and other security forces must be supported to restore peace in Western Cape communities, so that residents can go about their business without the threat of gang and taxi violence.