Government has deported nearly 39 000 undocumented foreign nationals over a seven-month period, as law enforcement intensifies immigration enforcement within the bounds of the law.

Between 1 April and 31 October 2026, some 38 982 deportations were carried out, comprising 31 878 from the Lindela Repatriation Centre and 7 104 cumulatively from the provinces.

During an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration media briefing on Thursday, committee chairperson and Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, reiterated that all enforcement and deportation processes remain strictly governed by immigration legislation and legal safeguards.

"The Department of Home Affairs, working with law enforcement agencies and relevant foreign missions, continues coordinating deportation and repatriation processes. These interventions form an important component of restoring the credibility of immigration enforcement.

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"Government will continue strengthening cooperation with countries of origin to facilitate the identification, documentation and return of their nationals. The effectiveness of immigration enforcement must ultimately be measured not only by arrests, but also by the lawful conclusion of immigration processes," the Minister said.

Furthermore, through Operation Shanela, police and partner agencies continue to "target immigration-related offences alongside other criminal activities".

"These interventions support the identification and apprehension of persons suspected of contravening immigration legislation, subject to appropriate verification and legal processes.

"The IMC emphasises that enforcement operations must produce measurable outcomes, including arrests, successful prosecutions and lawful deportations," Kubayi emphasised.

She reported that:

Between 26 October and 8 November 2026, 2 593 suspects were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act across multiple provinces.

Between 9 and 15 November 2026, 1 777 suspects were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act across multiple provinces.

"Government will continue to strengthen operational coordination to ensure that immigration enforcement is sustained and produces demonstrable results," the Minister said.

Maintaining public order and curbing vigilantism

At the same time, Kubayi said the IMC welcomed the ongoing implementation of coordinated public order policing interventions to "prevent violence, intimidation, unlawful protests and attacks against individuals and businesses".

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She noted that through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), police and other law enforcement agencies continue to track emerging threats and coordinate responses.

"We must also add that these operations remain focused on protecting life and property, preventing criminal activity, maintaining public order and restoring stability. All interventions must comply with constitutional requirements, applicable legislation and human rights standards.

"The objective is to protect communities and restore public safety, not to militarise communities," Kubayi emphasised.

She said although government recognises legitimate concerns regarding irregular migration, unemployment, crime and pressure on public services, lawlessness will not be tolerated.

The Minister said these concerns do not "justify vigilantism, unlawful identity checks, intimidation or attacks against foreign nationals".

"No individual, organisation or community formation has the authority to assume the immigration enforcement responsibilities of the State.

"The IMC reiterates that peaceful protest is constitutionally protected, but violence, criminal intimidation and incitement will be dealt with decisively.

"Government will continue strengthening intelligence-led operations, visible policing and community engagement to maintain stability," Kubayi stated.