The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration has welcomed a recent oversight visit by the Gauteng Division of the High Court to the Lindela Repatriation Centre, reaffirming government's commitment to managing immigration within South Africa's constitutional and legislative framework.

A full bench of the court visited the centre this week, ahead of a ruling in a case related to the detention of undocumented migrants seeking asylum.

During an IMC media briefing on Thursday, committee chairperson and Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, confirmed that it continues to closely track ongoing court cases impacting asylum seekers, refugees, and immigration enforcement across the country.

"The IMC continues to monitor legal proceedings affecting the management of asylum seekers, refugees and immigration enforcement.

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"In the same vein, we appreciate the initiative undertaken by the full bench of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, led by Justice Ledwaba, to visit the Lindela Repatriation Centre yesterday [Wednesday], to get a first-hand experience of operations in the centre.

"Government recognises that immigration management must be exercised within the constitutional and legislative framework, including compliance with court orders and applicable international obligations," Kubayi stated.

Alongside monitoring facility conditions, government is actively participating in High Court proceedings in Gauteng aimed at resolving a series of conflicting court judgments regarding immigration enforcement.

"You will recall that we previously indicated our intention to approach the Constitutional Court for a supervisory order in the Scalabrini Judgment. Parallel to that process is the current unfolding High Court proceedings in the Gauteng Division dealing with the matter of conflicting judgments as explained previously.

"We are pleased to report that government is fully engaged in the process of arguments currently underway in the Gauteng Division of the High Court to resolve the conundrum of the said conflicting judgments," the committee chairperson said.

According to the Minister, a coordinated "whole-of-government approach" is currently underway, with formal legal submissions made by the Department of Justice, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the Border Management Authority (BMA).

"We will therefore await the outcome of the High Court process before we proceed with our intended action with the Constitutional Court," Kubayi said.

The asylum seeker registration system

The IMC has welcomed the commencement of Phase One of the DHA's online asylum seeker registration system on 10 November 2026.

The system is aimed at modernising immigration administration, reducing delays, addressing backlogs and strengthening the integrity of asylum management.

"The initial phase introduces online registration while retaining in-person biometric verification at designated refugee reception centres. The digital reform is intended to improve administrative efficiency and strengthen accountability in the processing of asylum applications.

"However, government remains alert to the risks of fraud, identity misrepresentation, false information and attempts to exploit weaknesses in the asylum application process," Kubayi explained.

She emphasised that the system "does not automatically confer refugee status or exempt applicants from the requirements of South African law".

In that regard, applicants remain subject to verification, screening and adjudication.

"Digitalisation must strengthen immigration control, not create new opportunities for abuse.

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"The Committee supports continued monitoring of the system, strengthened fraud-prevention measures and appropriate action against individuals or syndicates seeking to manipulate asylum procedures," Kubayi said.

The system forms part of the DHA's broader modernisation efforts which also include improved services for South Africans.

Turning to court processes, the Minister emphasised that any "necessary policy or administrative adjustments must be undertaken lawfully".

The relocation of the Refugee Reception Offices (RRO) has also started in earnest.

"The first phase is to establish a temporary office at Beit Bridge, which will be operational by the 11th of December 2026.

"There's a planned visit by the Minister of Home Affairs and IMC members to the RRO ahead of the proposed visit by the President at a date to be confirmed," Kubayi said.