Rescue teams are searching for 11-year-old Anqobile Njiyela, who was swept away by floodwater in Snake Park after returning from school.

Eight-year-old twins in Dobsonville Extension 3 walk through knee-deep floodwater to reach school, while their families struggle to afford transport.

Eight-year-old twins Thato and Thatohatsi put plastic bags over their school shoes when it rains. But the plastic cannot protect them from the floodwater that sometimes rises to their knees as they cross a dangerous bridge to school.

Every school day, the twins must share the bridge with taxis and cars on their way to Hector Peterson Primary School in Dobsonville Extension 3, Soweto.

There are no proper safety rails to protect them from the stream below.

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Now, the disappearance of 11-year-old Anqobile Njiyela from nearby Snake Park has made their daily walk even more frightening.

Anqobile was swept into a river on Tuesday afternoon, 17 November, shortly after scholar transport dropped her off just metres from her home.

Three days later, her family is still waiting for answers.

On Thursday, 19 November, rescue teams continued searching the river and surrounding areas, hoping to find the missing girl.

The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services has deployed divers, while police dog handlers, community members and a police helicopter have joined the search.

Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said rescuers were focusing on a section of the stream where reeds and debris could trap someone.

"If you look at this stream, there is actually a split where the reeds are," said Mulaudzi.

"Looking at the age of the girl, you might assume that area is where she could be stuck, because the strainer informs us that nothing can pass through that area."

As the search continues in Snake Park, fear has spread to families in neighbouring Dobsonville Extension 3, where children face their own dangerous journey to school.

Scrolla.Africa visited the area on Thursday and watched schoolchildren making their way across the bridge.

On one side is the stream. On the other are taxis and cars. With no proper safety rails, children have little protection as they make their way across.

For parents who cannot afford school transport, the bridge is a risk they cannot easily avoid.

Kelly Mabaso, 39, said heavy rain turns the journey into a frightening experience for children and their families.

"We only have one primary school in this area. The next available one is in Snake Park and it would force us to pay for transport and we don't have that money," said Mabaso.

She said neighbours take turns walking the children to school and back because they worry about their safety.

But even with adults beside them, the children must still face rising water and passing vehicles.

Thato and Thatohatsi told Scrolla.Africa they are now scared to cross the bridge after hearing about Anqobile.

Although Anqobile lived in nearby Snake Park and was not swept away at the bridge the twins use, her disappearance has brought home the danger of flooding to families in Dobsonville Extension 3.

For these children, getting an education should not mean putting their lives at risk.

And the problem is not new.

In 2014, the City of Johannesburg started a stormwater drainage project in Dobsonville Extension 3 after residents complained that heavy rain was flooding their homes.

More than 12 years later, families are still dealing with the dangers of rising water.

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Dobsonville's history goes back to the apartheid years, when Black families were forcibly moved from areas around Roodepoort into Soweto.

Today, some families in Extension 3 face the daily struggle of getting their children safely to school while trying to make ends meet.

Residents need a safer bridge, proper pedestrian rails and a walkway that keeps children away from moving vehicles.

For families who cannot afford transport, help from the Gauteng Department of Education could make the difference between a safe journey and a dangerous one.

As Anqobile's family waits for news of their little girl, children in Dobsonville Extension 3 must continue walking across the bridge that now fills them with fear.

For Thato and Thatohatsi, the next heavy rain will mean more than wet school shoes. It will mean another frightening journey across a bridge they have no choice but to use.