Residents have used shovels and soil to make paths through the flooded street, but their efforts have failed.

Ward councillor Julius Maake says the latest crew sent by the City of Johannesburg could not clear the blocked sewer.

Sewage water has turned Kopanong Street in Diepsloot Extension 8 into a nightmare, leaving residents struggling to get to work, children missing school and a local food business losing customers.

Whenever it rains the street floods, making it difficult for residents to get around and leaving them unable to access emergency services when they need help.

Ward 95 Councillor Julius Maake confirmed that he is aware of the problem and has visited the area with the ward inspector and a sewer-cleaning team after repeated blockages.

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He said previous blockages had been cleared, but the latest team sent by the City of Johannesburg could not unblock the sewer and indicated that further work was needed.

"I talk to Joburg Water every day for the issue to be resolved," he said.

Residents have even tried to fix the problem themselves by using shovels and pouring soil to create pathways through the flooded street, but their efforts have not helped.

They also raised concerns about a neighbour who collects waste and keeps it in his yard. They allege that he dumps large amounts of rubbish along the street, making it difficult for residents to pass, especially when it rains.

Palesa Mahlaba (37) said the situation has disrupted their daily lives. They fear they could lose their jobs because they cannot get to work.

"When it rains, we can't go to work and our children can't go to school," she said.

She said ambulances and police officers also struggle to reach the street because of its poor condition and criminals are taking advantage of the situation.

For food seller Tina Mabunda (40), the sewage problem has become a threat to her business. She said customers are no longer visiting her business as often because of the flooding.

"Sometimes I return home with unsold food, which I have to throw away or give to neighbours. It is a loss for my business," she said.

Residents are appealing for urgent intervention as the sewage problem continues to affect their daily lives, children's education and access to emergency services.