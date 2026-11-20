Almost 300 families have made homes in classrooms and shacks at a former Soweto school.

The national education department asked Gauteng for an update on 20 October. By 9 November, it was still waiting for figures and the findings of the latest inspection.

Residents call it Bakgomana Estate. On paper, it is Bakgomana Primary School. When Parliament asked who was living at the former school in Diepkloof, Soweto, the national education department could give no verified count.

In a written question, African Transformation Movement MP Vuyo Zungula asked Basic Education minister, Siviwe Gwarube, "what total number of persons reside at the school and (b) under what circumstances?"

He also wanted to know how many teachers and pupils were there and when officials had last inspected the property. His question went beyond the headcount.

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"What is the current condition of the infrastructure of the school, including classrooms, sanitation, water and electricity," Zungula asked in his parliamentary question.

Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, said her department had asked the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) for those details on 20 October.

"As at 9 November 2026, the DBE had not received the requested information from the GDE. Consequently, the DBE is not presently in a position to provide verified information on these matters," she said in her reply.

For the families, the question has long been where they would go if the province took the school back. In July 2025, Sowetan reported that almost 300 families were living in the former classrooms and in shacks on the grounds. Residents told the paper they wanted alternative housing before they moved. The province wanted the school back for pupils.

At the time, lawyers for the residents were opposing the Gauteng infrastructure department's eviction application.

The department said it was working with the City of Johannesburg to find alternative accommodation. The November parliamentary reply gave no update on the court case.

Gwarube said she would take the unanswered questions directly to Gauteng's education MEC, Lebogang Maile, to provide the outstanding information, including clarification of the status and management of the school premises.