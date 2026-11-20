Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has proposed increasing the personal income tax-free threshold from US$100 to US$150 per month in 2027, a move expected to give low-income earners some relief.

Presenting the 2027 National Budget in Parliament on Thursday, Ncube said the adjustment would allow workers to earn more before becoming liable for personal income tax.

"Following consultations, I propose to review the Personal Income Tax-free Threshold from US$100 to US$150 or the ZiG equivalent and adjust the corresponding tax bands for 2027," Ncube said.

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The proposal is among tax relief measures he announced and ruled out introducing new taxes or increasing existing tax rates in the coming year.

This is unlike the past few years, where Ncube introduced several new taxes through his annual budget statements, including the sugar tax and wealth tax in the 2024 Budget, followed by taxes on fast food, sports betting winnings and plastic carrier bags in the 2025 Budget.

"In this budget, there are no new taxes; secondly, there are no increases in the current taxes either, only relief measures for the public and corporates and a few fine-tunings here and there, but no new taxes," Ncube said.

He also proposed reducing the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) on local currency transactions from 1.5% to 1.25%, while the rate on foreign currency transactions will come down from 2% to 1.75%.

In another measure, customs duty on electric vehicles will be reduced from 25% to 10% to encourage the transition towards cleaner energy.

"To promote adoption and use of mobile ICT capabilities by the general populace, I propose to review customs duty on cellular phones from 25% to 0%," he said.

The Finance Minister also proposed scrapping the 25% customs duty on cellular phones, bringing the rate down to zero to promote access to mobile technology.

"To promote adoption and use of mobile ICT capabilities by the general populace, I propose to review customs duty on cellular phones from 25% to 0%."

The proposed changes will take effect in 2027 if approved through the budget process.