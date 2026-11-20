Socialite Caution Madiro Chikonamombe has been arrested for allegedly inciting the public to destroy smart traffic cameras in Harare.

Chikonamombe, 31, popularly known as Fombo, appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova, charged with inciting malicious damage to property.

He was remanded in custody to Monday for a ruling on his bail application.

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Prosecutors allege that Chikonamombe used both public appearances and a TikTok video to mobilise people to remove, damage or destroy Smart Traffic Management System cameras belonging to the government.

The alleged incident occurred on October 31, 2026.

The State told the court that it had downloaded a copy of the TikTok video in which Chikonamombe allegedly explicitly urged viewers to destroy the cameras.

Prosecutors also submitted screenshots showing that the video had been publicly circulated and viewed, liked and shared by social media users.

Opposing bail, the State argued that the alleged conduct posed a threat to public infrastructure and could encourage further acts of vandalism.

"The offence involves the active mobilisation of the public to vandalise critical public infrastructure, specifically Smart Traffic Management System cameras installed by the Government of Zimbabwe to enhance safety, traffic enforcement, and crime prevention," the prosecution submitted.

The State further argued that Chikonamombe had deliberately used TikTok, described as a high-reach digital platform, alongside a physical address to reach a mass audience.

It warned that his release could enable him to continue using social media and other public platforms to encourage attacks on government property.

Prosecutors said such conduct could endanger public safety and road users, adding that they would rely on the video, screenshots and witness testimony to support the allegations.

The smart traffic cameras have become increasingly prominent across Harare's central business district as authorities intensify automated traffic monitoring and enforcement.

Motorists have complained about penalties arising from the system, although authorities say the cameras are intended to improve road safety, enforce traffic regulations and assist in crime prevention.