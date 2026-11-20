Malawi First has renewed its threat to hold nationwide demonstrations, accusing government of failing to set out how it will tackle the country's mounting socio-economic crisis.

The group, led by Bon Kalindo, suspended a seven-day ultimatum issued on October 29 after government asked for two weeks to identify solutions to fuel shortages, hunger, electricity blackouts, forex scarcity and water supply disruptions.

Kalindo says that period has lapsed without government communicating any proposals.

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"If they lied to us, they only lied to themselves because we will go ahead with our plans. Malawians should wait from us; they will hear from us," he said.

Kalindo said the group had called an emergency meeting to map out its next steps and would announce its next move soon.

He said nobody would intimidate or stop the group from demonstrating.

"No one will intimidate us. It will not stop us even an inch," he said.

He said Malawi First wanted government to tackle every crisis at once.

"We want them to address all the areas starting with fuel crisis, electricity, water, food crisis. We expect them to tackle all issues at once because government is a big enterprise," he said.

Kalindo also demanded action on forex shortages, alleging without evidence that a cartel was involved in forex theft.

Justice Minister Charles Mhango, who chaired the November 4 meeting, did not respond to requests for comment.

Information Minister Shadric Namalomba has previously said the challenges were structural and would take time to resolve, and that President Peter Mutharika had indicated stabilising the situation could take two years.

Nyika Institute executive director Moses Mkandawire said Malawi First was justified in demanding answers, adding that government needed to update citizens regularly on its interventions to restore confidence.